Malaysia Combines 30% Filming Incentive With Exotic Locations and Low Costs

Variety Staff

Crazy Rich Asians
Malaysia offers filmmakers tropical rainforests, beaches scattered among a wide variety of islands, the modern and bustling city of Kuala Lumpur with its iconic Petronas Towers, and enough budgetary savings to tantalize the most fiscally conservative of producers. And all this comes on top of a 30% rebate.

Comprised of 13 states and three federal territories separated by the South China Sea, the multi-ethnic nation also provides many cultures to serve as background for varied stories – including Chinese neighborhoods, Hindu temples and indigenous people.

Specifically, the incentives consists of a 30% rebate on qualified spend.

The minimum spend required is 5 million Malaysian ringgit, or about $1.27 million, for film productions. The minimum for post-production is 1.5 million ringgit, or approximately $382,000. And for television the amount offered is 385,000 ringgit, or about $98,000, per hour of TV. The compensation is set at $7.5 million ringgit, or about $1.9 million.

Applications must be submitted to Malaysia’s film office at least three months before the start of production.

Recent projects include “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018), “Realms” (2017), “Mechanic: Resurrection” (2016), “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), “Blackhat” (2015), and the TV series “Marco Polo” (2014 to the present).

Incenitves
30% Rebate on qualified spending
$1.27m Minimum production spend
$382k Minimum post-production spend
98K Minimum spend per hour of TV
