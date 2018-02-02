You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ireland Lures Producers With Infrastructure, Crews, Talent and 32% Rebate

Variety Staff

Star Wars Production Ireland
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Jonathan Olley

The Emerald Isle provides international producers with filmmaking expertise, seasoned crews, solid infrastructure, experienced production service companies, world-famous locally based acting talent, and spectacular locations. Plus, the Inward Production department of the Irish Film Board is on hand to help facilitate the production process, and filmmakers can avail themselves of a 32% rebate on qualified spend.

Sweetening the deal: 90% of the 32% tax rebate is available as an interim payment. The minimum budget per project must be 250,000 euros, or about $307.000, and the minimum eligible expenditure need to be 125,000 euros, or about $153,000. The per-project cap is 75 million euros, or about $86 million.

Befitting its legendary image as the home of “forty shades of green,” Ireland, through its Film Board, offers a “Green Production Toolkit,” which provides useful information and tips to for creating a more environmentally friendly film set, encompassing such areas catering and craft services, transportation, utilities, wardrobe, location work, cameras, sound, post-production and visual effects.

Recent films shot in Ireland include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), “The Man Who Invented Christmas” (2016), “I Kill Giants,” (2016), “Sing Street” (2016), “Brooklyn” (2015), “The Lobster” (2015), “Room” (2015), “We Have Always Lived in The Castle” (2017), “The Rhythm Section” (2017), “The Widow” (2017), “The Turning” (2018) and “The Breadwinner” (2017).

Eire is also home to multiple TV productions, including “Vikings” (Seasons 1 – 6), “Penny Dreadful” (Seasons 1-3), “Into the Badlands” (Seasons 2 and 3) and “Nightflyers” (2018).

Incenitves
32% Tax rebate on qualified spending
$307K Minimum budget
$86M Per-project cap
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

