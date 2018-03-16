Illinois Offers Images of Middle America Alongside Hefty Tax Credit

Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves of a 30%-to-40% transferable tax credit.

In and of itself, Chicago offers a plethora of shooting locations, including the luxurious buildings along the city’s the Gold Coast, the Chicago River with its many bridges, the bohemian gentrification of Wicker Park, the residential of the Southside and the fun and frivolity of Navy Pier.

Specifically, the incentive takes the form of a 30% transferrable tax credit on qualified spend in the state. A minimum spend of $100,000 is required for productions of 30 minutes or more. For productions under 30 minutes, the minimum drops to $50,000.

The state offers an additional bonus of 15% on Illinois resident labor expenditures in high-poverty areas, and requires a diversity plan for production hiring.

The incentive comes with a $100,000 compensation cap.

Recent projects that have shot in Illinois include: “Rampage” (2018), “Justice League” (2017), “Suicide Squad” (2016), “Batman v. Superman” (2016), “The Boss” (2016), “Chi-Raq” (2015), “Insurgent” (2015) and the TV series “Shameless” (2013 to the present).