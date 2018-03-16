You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Illinois Offers Images of Middle America Alongside Hefty Tax Credit

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justice League
CREDIT: Warner Bros.

Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves of a 30%-to-40% transferable tax credit.

In and of itself, Chicago offers a plethora of shooting locations, including the luxurious buildings along the city’s the Gold Coast, the Chicago River with its many bridges, the bohemian gentrification of Wicker Park, the residential of the Southside and the fun and frivolity of Navy Pier.

Specifically, the incentive takes the form of a 30% transferrable tax credit on qualified spend in the state. A minimum spend of $100,000 is required for productions of 30 minutes or more. For productions under 30 minutes, the minimum drops to $50,000.

The state offers an additional bonus of 15% on Illinois resident labor expenditures in high-poverty areas, and requires a diversity plan for production hiring.

The incentive comes with a $100,000 compensation cap.

Recent projects that have shot in Illinois include: “Rampage” (2018), “Justice League” (2017), “Suicide Squad” (2016), “Batman v. Superman” (2016), “The Boss” (2016), “Chi-Raq” (2015), “Insurgent” (2015) and the TV series “Shameless” (2013 to the present).

Incenitves
30% Transferable tax credit on Illinois spending
$100k Compensation cap
$50k Minimum spend on productions under 30 minutes
$100k Minimum spend on productions over 30 minutes
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

More Artisans

  • Justice League

    Illinois Offers Images of Middle America Alongside Hefty Tax Credit

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

  • Jessica Jones BTS

    New York's East Village Stood in for Hell's Kitchen During 'Jessica Jones' Season 2

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

  • Chris Nee Christopher Dimond and Michael

    Musical Theater Composers Bring Show-Tune Depth to Disney Junior's 'Vampirina'

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

  • Moms in Film Childcare

    Moms-in-Film Finds Parenting Solutions for Industry Workers With Long Hours

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

  • Blade Runner 2049

    'Blade Runner 2049' Studio Origo Pacts With ARRI in Budapest

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

  • Alex Godman (JAMES NORTON), Katya (FAYE

    Serbia Raises Incentive in Bid to Lure More Production Activity

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

  • Lawrence Jordan Editor

    Veteran Editor Helps Newcomers Make the Cut With Online Course

    Few states capture the flavor of the Midwest as well as Illinois. From farmland to college towns to a Great Lakes shoreline to bustling Chicago – not to mention the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and Bears – the state offers a classic portrait of Middle America. Filmmakers looking to capture that ambience can avail themselves […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad