Georgia’s Tax Credits Have Turned State Into Top Production Hub

Thanks to generous tax breaks, robust infrastructure and experienced crews, the state of Georgia has grown into the third-largest production hub in the U.S. Features, TV series, animation, music videos, commercials and games all qualify for credits of up to 30%. There are no limits or caps on Georgia spend and the program has no sunset clause.

At its base, the program allows for a 20% transferrable tax credit for companies that spend $500,000 or more on production or post-production in Georgia, either on a single production or on multiple projects. An additional 10% is available if the finished production includes a promotional logo provided by the state.

This program has boosted Georgia in recent years to become one of the world’s largest production centers. In the U.S., only California and New York can claim more film and television activity.

The state has lured thousands of film workers from other states and attracted major investments in studio and stage facilities, include from the giant Pinewood Group, which operates and licenses studios around the world.

Atlanta, the state capital and commercial hub, is home to the world’s largest airport, offering nonstop flights to all large U.S. cities and many world destinations. The city has seen a boom in construction of studio space and in production services.

Recent productions shot in Georgia include “Atlanta” (2016 to present), “Archer” (2009 to present), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (2008 to present), “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017), “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), “Logan Lucky” (2017), “Baby Driver” (2017), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), “Ozark (2017 to present), “Stranger Things” (2016 to present) and “The Walking Dead” (2010 to present).