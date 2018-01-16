‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

“Blade Runner 2049” and “War for the Planet of the Apes” led the nominations for the Visual Effects Society on Tuesday with seven apiece. “Despicable Me 3” topped animated contenders, while “Game of Thrones” was the overall nominations leader with 11.

The nominees in the group’s top film category of outstanding visual effects in a photoreal feature were “Blade Runner 2049,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

All five films competed in the motion picture Academy’s visual effects bake-off on Jan. 6. The other movies in contention are “Alien: Covenant,” “Dunkirk,” “Okja,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Of those, only “Dunkirk” received a VES nomination, for supporting visual effects.

The top television nominees were “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Game of Thrones,” “Legion,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Stranger Things.”

Last year’s Visual Effects Society winners included “The Jungle Book,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Black Sails.”

The full list of VES nominees is below. Winners will be revealed at the 16th annual VES Awards on Feb. 13.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049

John Nelson

Karen Murphy Mundell

Paul Lambert

Richard Hoover

Gerd Nefzer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Christopher Townsend

Damien Carr

Guy Williams

Jonathan Fawkner

Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island

Jeff White

Tom Peitzman

Stephen Rosenbaum

Scott Benza

Michael Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ben Morris

Tim Keene

Eddie Pasquarello

Daniel Seddon

Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes

Joe Letteri

Ryan Stafford

Daniel Barrett

Dan Lemmon

Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Darkest Hour

Stephane Naze

Warwick Hewitt

Guillaume Terrien

Benjamin Magana

Downsizing

James E. Price

Susan MacLeod

Lindy De Quattro

Stéphane Nazé

Dunkirk

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers

Andrew Lockley

Alison Wortman

Scott Fisher

Mother!

Dan Schrecker

Colleen Bachman

Ben Snow

Wayne Billheimer

Peter Chesney

Only the Brave

Eric Barba

Dione Wood

Matthew Lane

Georg Kaltenbrunner

Michael Meinardus

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Captain Underpants

David Soren

Mark Swift

Mirielle Soria

David Dulac

Cars 3

Brian Fee

Kevin Reher

Michael Fong

Jon Reisch

Coco

Lee Unkrich

Darla K. Anderson

David Ryu

Michael K. O’Brien

Despicable Me 3

Pierre Coffin

Chris Meledandri

Kyle Balda

Eric Guillon

The LEGO Batman Movie

Rob Coleman

Amber Naismith

Grant Freckelton

Damien Gray

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Gregory Jowle

Fiona Chilton

Miles Green

Kim Taylor

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Orientation Part 1

Mark Kolpack

Sabrina Arnold

David Rey

Kevin Yuille

Gary D’Amico

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Chris Baird

David Ramos

Sam Conway

Legion; Chapter 1

John Ross

Eddie Bonin

Sebastien Bergeron

Lionel Lim

Paul Benjamin

Star Trek: Discovery; The Vulcan Hello

Jason Michael Zimmerman

Aleksandra Kochoska

Ante Dekovic

Mahmoud Rahnama

Stranger Things 2; The Gate

Paul Graff

Christina Graff

Seth Hill

Joel Sevilla

Caius the Man

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Yafei Wu

David Wahlberg

Paul Dimmer

Fear The Walking Dead; Sleigh Ride

Peter Crosman

Denise Gayle

Philip Nussbaumer

Martin Pelletier

Frank Ludica

Mr. Robot; eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00

Ariel Altman

Lauren Montuori

John Miller

Luciano DiGeronimo

Outlander; Eye of the Storm

Richard Briscoe

Elicia Bessette

Aladino Debert

Filip Orrby

Doug Hardy

Taboo; Pilot

Henry Badgett

Tracy McCreary

Nic Birmingham

Simon Rowe

Colin Gorry

Vikings; On the Eve

Dominic Remane

Mike Borrett

Ovidiu Cinazan

Paul Wishart

Paul Byrne

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Raphael Lacoste

Patrick Limoges

Jean-Sebastien Guay

Ulrich Haar

Call of Duty: WWII

Joe Salud

Atsushi Seo

Danny Chan

Jeremy Kendall

Fortnite; A Hard Day’s Night

Michael Clausen

Gavin Moran

Brian Brecht

Andrew Harris

Sonaria

Scot Stafford

Camille Cellucci

Kevin Dart

Theresa Latzko

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Shaun Escayg

Tate Mosesian

Eben Cook

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Leon Berelle

Maxime Luère

Dominique Boidin

Remi Kozyra

Kia Niro; Hero’s Journey

Robert Sethi

Anastasia von Rahl

Tom Graham

Chris Knight

Dave Peterson

Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle

Simon French

Josh King

Alexia Paterson

Leonardo Costa

Monster; Opportunity Roars

Ruben Vandebroek

Clairellen Wallin

Kevin Ives

Kyle Cody

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Tomek Zietkiewicz

Amir Bazazi

Martino Madeddu

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Avatar: Flight of Passage

Richard Baneham

Amy Jupiter

David Lester

Thrain Shadbolt

Corona; Paraiso Secreto

Adam Grint

Jarrad Vladich

Roberto Costas Fern á ndez

Ed Thomas

Felipe Linares

Guardians of the Galaxy; Mission: BREAKOUT!

Jason Bayever

Amy Jupiter

Mike Bain

Alexander Thomas

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

Thilo Ewers

John Owens

Gioele Cresce

Mariusz Wesierski

Nemo and Friends SeaRider

Anthony Apodaca

Kathy Janus

Brandon Benepe

Nick Lucas

Rick Rothschild

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire

Ben Snow

Judah Graham

Ian Bowie

Curtis Hickman

David Layne

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Rachael

Axel Akkeson

Stefano Carta

Wesley Chandler

Ian Cooke-Grimes

Kong: Skull Island; Kong

Jakub Pistecky

Chris Havreberg

Karin Cooper

Kris Costa

War for the Planet of the Apes; Bad Ape

Eteuati Tema

Aidan Martin

Florian Fernandez

Mathias Larserud

War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar

Dennis Yoo

Ludovic Chailloleau

Douglas McHale

Tim Forbes

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Coco; Hèctor

Emron Grover

Jonathan Hoffman

Michael Honsel

Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto

Despicable Me 3; Bratt

Eric Guillon

Bruno Dequier

Julien Soret

Benjamin Fournet

The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garma Mecha Man

Arthur Terzis

Wei He

Jean-Marc Ariu

Gibson Radsavanh

The Boss Baby; Boss Baby

Alec Baldwin

Carlos Puertolas

Rani Naamani

Joe Moshier

The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garmadon

Matthew Everitt

Christian So

Loic Miermont

Fiona Darwin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Black Mirror: Metalhead

Steven Godfrey

Stafford Lawrence

Andrew Robertson

Lestyn Roberts

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Zombie Polar Bear

Paul Story

Todd Labonte

Matthew Muntean

Nicholas Wilson

Game of Thrones; Eastwatch; Drogon Meets Jon

Jonathan Symmonds

Thomas Kutschera

Philipp Winterstein

Andreas Krieg

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack

Murray Stevenson

Jason Snyman

Jenn Taylor

Florian Friedmann

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Beyond Good and Evil 2; Zhou Yuzhu

Dominique Boidin

Maxime Luère

Leon Berelle

Remi Kozyra

Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle

Steve Townrow

Joseph Kane

Greg Martin

Gabriela Ruch Salmeron

Netto; The Easter Surprise; Bunny

Alberto Lara

Jorge Montiel

Anotine Mariez

Jon Wood

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

David Bryan

Maximilian Mallmann

Tim Van Hussen

Brendan Fagan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles

Chris McLaughlin

Rhys Salcombe

Seungjin Woo

Francesco Dell’Anna

Blade Runner 2049; Trash Mesa

Didier Muanza

Thomas Gillet

Guillaume Mainville

Sylvain Lorgeau

Blade Runner 2049; Vegas

Eric Noel

Arnaud Saibron

Adam Goldstein

Pascal Clement

War for the Planet of the Apes; Hidden Fortress

Greg Notzelman

James Shaw

Jay Renner

Gak Gyu Choi

War for the Planet of the Apes; Prison Camp

Phillip Leonhardt

Paul Harris

Jeremy Fort

Thomas Lo

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Cars 3; Abandoned Racetrack

Marlena Fecho

Thidaratana Annee Jonjai

Jose L. Ramos Serrano

Frank Tai

Coco; City of the Dead

Michael Frederickson

Jamie Hecker

Jonathan Pytko

Dave Strick

Despicable Me 3; Hollywood Destruction

Axelle De Cooman

Pierre Lopes

Milo Riccarand

Nicolas Brack

The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Ninjago City

Kim Taylor

Angela Ensele

Felicity Coonan

Jean Pascal leBlanc

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins; City of Memphis

Patrick Limoges

Jean-Sebastien Guay

Mikael Guaveia

Vincent Lombardo

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Daniel Villalba

Antonio Lado

José Luis Barreiro

Isaac de la Pompa

Game of Thrones; Eastwatch

Patrice Poissant

Deak Ferrand

Dominic Daigle

Gabriel Morin

Still Star-Crossed; City

Rafael Solórzano

Isaac de la Pompa

José Luis Barreiro

Óscar Perea

Stranger Things 2; The Gate

Saul Galbiati

Michael Maher

Seth Cobb

Kate McFadden

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Beauty and the Beast; Be Our Guest

Shannon Justison

Casey Schatz

Neil Weatherley

Claire Michaud

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight

James Baker

Steven Lo

Alvise Avati

Robert Stipp

Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Crait Surface Battle

Cameron Nielsen

Albert Cheng

John Levin

Johanes Kurnia

Thor: Ragnarok; Valkyrie’s Flashback

Hubert Maston

Arthur Moody

Adam Paschke

Casey Schatz

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters

Alex Funke

Steven Saunders

Joaquin Loyzaga

Chris Menges

Despicable Me 3; Dru’s Car

Eric Guillon

Fran ç ois-Xavier Lepeintre

Guillaume Boudeville

Pierre Lopes

Life; The ISS

Tom Edwards

Chaitanya Kshirsagar

Satish Kuttan

Paresh Dodia

US Marines; Anthem; Monument

Tom Bardwell

Paul Liaw

Adam Dewhirst

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Kong: Skull Island

Florent Andorra

Alexis Hall

Raul Essig

Branko Grujcic

Only the Brave; Fire & Smoke

Georg Kaltenbrunner

Thomas Bevan

Philipp Zaufel

Himanshu Joshi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Bombing Run

Peter Kyme

Miguel Perez Senent

Ahmed Gharraph

Billy Copley

Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Mega Destroyer Destruction

Mihai Cioroba

Ryoji Fujita

Jiyong Shin

Dan Finnegan

War for the Planet of the Apes

David Caeiro Cebri á n

Johnathan Nixon

Chet Leavai

Gary Boyle

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Cars 3

Greg Gladstone

Stephen Marshall

Leon JeongWook Park

Tim Speltz

Coco

Kristopher Campbell

Stephen Gustafson

Dave Hale

Keith Klohn

Despicable Me 3

Bruno Chauffard

Frank Baradat

Milo Riccarand

Nicolas Brack

Ferdinand

Yaron Canetti

Allan Kadkoy

Danny Speck

Mark Adams

The Boss Baby

Mitul Patel

Gaurav Mathur

Venkatesh Kongathi

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Manuel Ramírez

Óscar Márquez

Pablo Hernández

David Gacituaga

Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction

Thomas Hullin

Dominik Kirouac

Sylvain Nouveau

Nathan Arbuckle

Heineken; The Trailblazers

Christian Bohm

Andreu Lucio Archs

Carsten Keller

Steve Oakley

Outlander; Eye of the Storm; Stormy Seas

Jason Mortimer

Navin Pinto

Greg Teegarden

Steve Ong

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Approach and Joy Holograms

Tristan Myles

Miles Lauridsen

Joel Delle-Vergin

Farhad Mohasseb

Kong: Skull Island

Nelson Sepulveda

Aaron Brown

Paolo Acri

Shawn Mason

Thor: Ragnarok; Bridge Battle

Gavin McKenzie

David Simpson

Owen Carroll

Mark Gostlow

War for the Planet of the Apes

Christoph Salzmann

Robin Hollander

Ben Morgan

Ben Warner

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Óscar Perea

Santiago Martos

David Esteve

Michael Crane

Game of Thrones; Eastwatch

Thomas Montminy Brodeur

Xavier Fourmond

Reuben Barkataki

Sébastien Raets

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack

Dom Hellier

Thijs Noij

Edwin Holdsworth

Giacomo Matteucci

Star Trek: Discovery

Phil Prates

Rex Alerta

John Dinh

Karen Cheng

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Destiny 2; New Legends Will Rise

Alex Unruh

Michael Ralla

Helgi Laxdal

Timothy Gutierrez

Nespresso; Comin’ Home

Matt Pascuzzi

Steve Drew

Martin Lazaro

Karch Koon

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Michael Gregory

Andrew Roberts

Gustavo Bellon

Rashabh Ramesh Butani

Virgin Media; Delivering Awesome

Jonathan Westley

John Thornton

Milo Paterson

George Cressey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Creature Pinup

Christian Leitner

Juliane Walther

Kiril Mirkov

Lisa Ecker

Hybrids

Florian Brauch

Romain Thirion

Matthieu Pujol

Kim Tailhades



Les Pionniers de l’Univers

Clementine Courbin

Matthieu Guevel

Jérôme Van Beneden

Anthony Rege

The Endless

Nicolas Lourme

Corentin Gravend

Edouard Calemard

Romaric Vivier