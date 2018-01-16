‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

“Blade Runner 2049” and “War for the Planet of the Apes” led the nominations for the Visual Effects Society on Tuesday with seven apiece. “Despicable Me 3” topped animated contenders, while “Game of Thrones” was the overall nominations leader with 11.
The nominees in the group’s top film category of outstanding visual effects in a photoreal feature were “Blade Runner 2049,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”
All five films competed in the motion picture Academy’s visual effects bake-off on Jan. 6. The other movies in contention are “Alien: Covenant,” “Dunkirk,” “Okja,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Of those, only “Dunkirk” received a VES nomination, for supporting visual effects.
The top television nominees were “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Game of Thrones,” “Legion,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Stranger Things.”
Last year’s Visual Effects Society winners included “The Jungle Book,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Black Sails.”
The full list of VES nominees is below. Winners will be revealed at the 16th annual VES Awards on Feb. 13.
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049
John Nelson
Karen Murphy Mundell
Paul Lambert
Richard Hoover
Gerd Nefzer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Christopher Townsend
Damien Carr
Guy Williams
Jonathan Fawkner
Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island
Jeff White
Tom Peitzman
Stephen Rosenbaum
Scott Benza
Michael Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ben Morris
Tim Keene
Eddie Pasquarello
Daniel Seddon
Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes
Joe Letteri
Ryan Stafford
Daniel Barrett
Dan Lemmon
Joel Whist
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Darkest Hour
Stephane Naze
Warwick Hewitt
Guillaume Terrien
Benjamin Magana
Downsizing
James E. Price
Susan MacLeod
Lindy De Quattro
Stéphane Nazé
Dunkirk
Andrew Jackson
Mike Chambers
Andrew Lockley
Alison Wortman
Scott Fisher
Mother!
Dan Schrecker
Colleen Bachman
Ben Snow
Wayne Billheimer
Peter Chesney
Only the Brave
Eric Barba
Dione Wood
Matthew Lane
Georg Kaltenbrunner
Michael Meinardus
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Captain Underpants
David Soren
Mark Swift
Mirielle Soria
David Dulac
Cars 3
Brian Fee
Kevin Reher
Michael Fong
Jon Reisch
Coco
Lee Unkrich
Darla K. Anderson
David Ryu
Michael K. O’Brien
Despicable Me 3
Pierre Coffin
Chris Meledandri
Kyle Balda
Eric Guillon
The LEGO Batman Movie
Rob Coleman
Amber Naismith
Grant Freckelton
Damien Gray
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Gregory Jowle
Fiona Chilton
Miles Green
Kim Taylor
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Orientation Part 1
Mark Kolpack
Sabrina Arnold
David Rey
Kevin Yuille
Gary D’Amico
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Chris Baird
David Ramos
Sam Conway
Legion; Chapter 1
John Ross
Eddie Bonin
Sebastien Bergeron
Lionel Lim
Paul Benjamin
Star Trek: Discovery; The Vulcan Hello
Jason Michael Zimmerman
Aleksandra Kochoska
Ante Dekovic
Mahmoud Rahnama
Stranger Things 2; The Gate
Paul Graff
Christina Graff
Seth Hill
Joel Sevilla
Caius the Man
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XXIX
Erik Henry
Terron Pratt
Yafei Wu
David Wahlberg
Paul Dimmer
Fear The Walking Dead; Sleigh Ride
Peter Crosman
Denise Gayle
Philip Nussbaumer
Martin Pelletier
Frank Ludica
Mr. Robot; eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00
Ariel Altman
Lauren Montuori
John Miller
Luciano DiGeronimo
Outlander; Eye of the Storm
Richard Briscoe
Elicia Bessette
Aladino Debert
Filip Orrby
Doug Hardy
Taboo; Pilot
Henry Badgett
Tracy McCreary
Nic Birmingham
Simon Rowe
Colin Gorry
Vikings; On the Eve
Dominic Remane
Mike Borrett
Ovidiu Cinazan
Paul Wishart
Paul Byrne
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Raphael Lacoste
Patrick Limoges
Jean-Sebastien Guay
Ulrich Haar
Call of Duty: WWII
Joe Salud
Atsushi Seo
Danny Chan
Jeremy Kendall
Fortnite; A Hard Day’s Night
Michael Clausen
Gavin Moran
Brian Brecht
Andrew Harris
Sonaria
Scot Stafford
Camille Cellucci
Kevin Dart
Theresa Latzko
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Shaun Escayg
Tate Mosesian
Eben Cook
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Beyond Good and Evil 2
Leon Berelle
Maxime Luère
Dominique Boidin
Remi Kozyra
Kia Niro; Hero’s Journey
Robert Sethi
Anastasia von Rahl
Tom Graham
Chris Knight
Dave Peterson
Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle
Simon French
Josh King
Alexia Paterson
Leonardo Costa
Monster; Opportunity Roars
Ruben Vandebroek
Clairellen Wallin
Kevin Ives
Kyle Cody
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Diarmid Harrison-Murray
Tomek Zietkiewicz
Amir Bazazi
Martino Madeddu
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Avatar: Flight of Passage
Richard Baneham
Amy Jupiter
David Lester
Thrain Shadbolt
Corona; Paraiso Secreto
Adam Grint
Jarrad Vladich
Roberto Costas Fernndez
Ed Thomas
Felipe Linares
Guardians of the Galaxy; Mission: BREAKOUT!
Jason Bayever
Amy Jupiter
Mike Bain
Alexander Thomas
National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
Thilo Ewers
John Owens
Gioele Cresce
Mariusz Wesierski
Nemo and Friends SeaRider
Anthony Apodaca
Kathy Janus
Brandon Benepe
Nick Lucas
Rick Rothschild
Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
Ben Snow
Judah Graham
Ian Bowie
Curtis Hickman
David Layne
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; Rachael
Axel Akkeson
Stefano Carta
Wesley Chandler
Ian Cooke-Grimes
Kong: Skull Island; Kong
Jakub Pistecky
Chris Havreberg
Karin Cooper
Kris Costa
War for the Planet of the Apes; Bad Ape
Eteuati Tema
Aidan Martin
Florian Fernandez
Mathias Larserud
War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar
Dennis Yoo
Ludovic Chailloleau
Douglas McHale
Tim Forbes
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
Coco; Hèctor
Emron Grover
Jonathan Hoffman
Michael Honsel
Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto
Despicable Me 3; Bratt
Eric Guillon
Bruno Dequier
Julien Soret
Benjamin Fournet
The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garma Mecha Man
Arthur Terzis
Wei He
Jean-Marc Ariu
Gibson Radsavanh
The Boss Baby; Boss Baby
Alec Baldwin
Carlos Puertolas
Rani Naamani
Joe Moshier
The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Garmadon
Matthew Everitt
Christian So
Loic Miermont
Fiona Darwin
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Black Mirror: Metalhead
Steven Godfrey
Stafford Lawrence
Andrew Robertson
Lestyn Roberts
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Zombie Polar Bear
Paul Story
Todd Labonte
Matthew Muntean
Nicholas Wilson
Game of Thrones; Eastwatch; Drogon Meets Jon
Jonathan Symmonds
Thomas Kutschera
Philipp Winterstein
Andreas Krieg
Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack
Murray Stevenson
Jason Snyman
Jenn Taylor
Florian Friedmann
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Beyond Good and Evil 2; Zhou Yuzhu
Dominique Boidin
Maxime Luère
Leon Berelle
Remi Kozyra
Mercedes Benz; King of the Jungle
Steve Townrow
Joseph Kane
Greg Martin
Gabriela Ruch Salmeron
Netto; The Easter Surprise; Bunny
Alberto Lara
Jorge Montiel
Anotine Mariez
Jon Wood
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
David Bryan
Maximilian Mallmann
Tim Van Hussen
Brendan Fagan
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles
Chris McLaughlin
Rhys Salcombe
Seungjin Woo
Francesco Dell’Anna
Blade Runner 2049; Trash Mesa
Didier Muanza
Thomas Gillet
Guillaume Mainville
Sylvain Lorgeau
Blade Runner 2049; Vegas
Eric Noel
Arnaud Saibron
Adam Goldstein
Pascal Clement
War for the Planet of the Apes; Hidden Fortress
Greg Notzelman
James Shaw
Jay Renner
Gak Gyu Choi
War for the Planet of the Apes; Prison Camp
Phillip Leonhardt
Paul Harris
Jeremy Fort
Thomas Lo
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Cars 3; Abandoned Racetrack
Marlena Fecho
Thidaratana Annee Jonjai
Jose L. Ramos Serrano
Frank Tai
Coco; City of the Dead
Michael Frederickson
Jamie Hecker
Jonathan Pytko
Dave Strick
Despicable Me 3; Hollywood Destruction
Axelle De Cooman
Pierre Lopes
Milo Riccarand
Nicolas Brack
The LEGO Ninjago Movie; Ninjago City
Kim Taylor
Angela Ensele
Felicity Coonan
Jean Pascal leBlanc
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Assassin’s Creed Origins; City of Memphis
Patrick Limoges
Jean-Sebastien Guay
Mikael Guaveia
Vincent Lombardo
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Daniel Villalba
Antonio Lado
José Luis Barreiro
Isaac de la Pompa
Game of Thrones; Eastwatch
Patrice Poissant
Deak Ferrand
Dominic Daigle
Gabriel Morin
Still Star-Crossed; City
Rafael Solórzano
Isaac de la Pompa
José Luis Barreiro
Óscar Perea
Stranger Things 2; The Gate
Saul Galbiati
Michael Maher
Seth Cobb
Kate McFadden
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Beauty and the Beast; Be Our Guest
Shannon Justison
Casey Schatz
Neil Weatherley
Claire Michaud
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight
James Baker
Steven Lo
Alvise Avati
Robert Stipp
Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Crait Surface Battle
Cameron Nielsen
Albert Cheng
John Levin
Johanes Kurnia
Thor: Ragnarok; Valkyrie’s Flashback
Hubert Maston
Arthur Moody
Adam Paschke
Casey Schatz
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters
Alex Funke
Steven Saunders
Joaquin Loyzaga
Chris Menges
Despicable Me 3; Dru’s Car
Eric Guillon
Franois-Xavier Lepeintre
Guillaume Boudeville
Pierre Lopes
Life; The ISS
Tom Edwards
Chaitanya Kshirsagar
Satish Kuttan
Paresh Dodia
US Marines; Anthem; Monument
Tom Bardwell
Paul Liaw
Adam Dewhirst
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Kong: Skull Island
Florent Andorra
Alexis Hall
Raul Essig
Branko Grujcic
Only the Brave; Fire & Smoke
Georg Kaltenbrunner
Thomas Bevan
Philipp Zaufel
Himanshu Joshi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Bombing Run
Peter Kyme
Miguel Perez Senent
Ahmed Gharraph
Billy Copley
Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Mega Destroyer Destruction
Mihai Cioroba
Ryoji Fujita
Jiyong Shin
Dan Finnegan
War for the Planet of the Apes
David Caeiro Cebrin
Johnathan Nixon
Chet Leavai
Gary Boyle
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Cars 3
Greg Gladstone
Stephen Marshall
Leon JeongWook Park
Tim Speltz
Coco
Kristopher Campbell
Stephen Gustafson
Dave Hale
Keith Klohn
Despicable Me 3
Bruno Chauffard
Frank Baradat
Milo Riccarand
Nicolas Brack
Ferdinand
Yaron Canetti
Allan Kadkoy
Danny Speck
Mark Adams
The Boss Baby
Mitul Patel
Gaurav Mathur
Venkatesh Kongathi
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Manuel Ramírez
Óscar Márquez
Pablo Hernández
David Gacituaga
Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction
Thomas Hullin
Dominik Kirouac
Sylvain Nouveau
Nathan Arbuckle
Heineken; The Trailblazers
Christian Bohm
Andreu Lucio Archs
Carsten Keller
Steve Oakley
Outlander; Eye of the Storm; Stormy Seas
Jason Mortimer
Navin Pinto
Greg Teegarden
Steve Ong
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Approach and Joy Holograms
Tristan Myles
Miles Lauridsen
Joel Delle-Vergin
Farhad Mohasseb
Kong: Skull Island
Nelson Sepulveda
Aaron Brown
Paolo Acri
Shawn Mason
Thor: Ragnarok; Bridge Battle
Gavin McKenzie
David Simpson
Owen Carroll
Mark Gostlow
War for the Planet of the Apes
Christoph Salzmann
Robin Hollander
Ben Morgan
Ben Warner
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Óscar Perea
Santiago Martos
David Esteve
Michael Crane
Game of Thrones; Eastwatch
Thomas Montminy Brodeur
Xavier Fourmond
Reuben Barkataki
Sébastien Raets
Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack
Dom Hellier
Thijs Noij
Edwin Holdsworth
Giacomo Matteucci
Star Trek: Discovery
Phil Prates
Rex Alerta
John Dinh
Karen Cheng
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Destiny 2; New Legends Will Rise
Alex Unruh
Michael Ralla
Helgi Laxdal
Timothy Gutierrez
Nespresso; Comin’ Home
Matt Pascuzzi
Steve Drew
Martin Lazaro
Karch Koon
Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Michael Gregory
Andrew Roberts
Gustavo Bellon
Rashabh Ramesh Butani
Virgin Media; Delivering Awesome
Jonathan Westley
John Thornton
Milo Paterson
George Cressey
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Creature Pinup
Christian Leitner
Juliane Walther
Kiril Mirkov
Lisa Ecker
Hybrids
Florian Brauch
Romain Thirion
Matthieu Pujol
Kim Tailhades
Les Pionniers de l’Univers
Clementine Courbin
Matthieu Guevel
Jérôme Van Beneden
Anthony Rege
The Endless
Nicolas Lourme
Corentin Gravend
Edouard Calemard
Romaric Vivier