Variety Artisan Awards to Honor Rachel Morrison, Alexandre Desplat and More at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Variety and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival have revealed the recipients of the fourth annual Variety Artisans Awards.

The Variety Artisans Awards are given to those essential to the filmmaking process who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields. A special tribute evening moderated by Tim Gray, Variety‘s awards editor and senior vice president, will take place on Feb. 5 at the Lobero Theatre.

This year’s award recipients, who are all Oscar nominees, include:

Paul D. Austerberry for the production design in Fox Searchlight’s “The Shape of Water,” directed by Guillermo del Toro. This marks Austerberry’s first Academy Award nomination. Austerberry won the Critics’ Choice Award and received a BAFTA nom for his work on the film.

Mark Bridges for costume design in Focus Features’ period drama “Phantom Thread,” written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Bridges has been nominated for Academy Awards and previously won for “The Artist.” He has received the Critics’ Choice Award and is in the running for a BAFTA for his work on “Phantom Thread.”

Alexandre Desplat for original score for the “The Shape of Water.” Desplat previously won the Academy Award for “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and has received a total of nine nominations throughout his career. His work on “The Shape of Water” has already been recognized with wins at both the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards, and a nomination for the upcoming BAFTA ceremony.

Rachel Morrison for cinematography in the Netflix historical drama “Mudbound,” directed by Dee Rees. Morrison is the first female director of photography to receive an Oscar nomination. She won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best cinematography and earned nominations from the Critics’ Choice Awards and American Society of Cinematographers for her work on the film.

John Nelson for visual effects in the Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. film “Blade Runner 2049,” directed by Denis Villeneuve. This is Nelson’s fourth Academy Award nomination; she previously won for “Gladiator.”

Tatiana S. Riegel for editing the Neon/30West film “I, Tonya,” directed by Craig Gillespie. This marks Riegel’s first Academy Award nomination. Her previous credits include “The Way Way Back,” “Lars and the Real Girl,” and “The Finest Hours.”

Julian Slater for sound mixing in the TriStar Pictures actioner “Baby Driver,” written and directed by Edgar Wright. He is a first-time Oscar nominee, receiving noms in both sound categories. The sound mixing nomination is shared with Mary H. Ellis and Tim Cavagin. Slater is also up for a BAFTA for his work on the film.

Arjen Tuiten for makeup and hairstyling in Lionsgate’s “Wonder,” directed by Stephen Chbosky. This marks Tuiten’s first Oscar nomination. He has also received a BAFTA nom for his work on the film. His previous credits include “Maleficent,” “Unbroken,” and “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

Matthew Wood for sound editing in the Disney/Lucasfilm tentpole “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” directed by Rian Johnson. This is Wood’s fourth Academy Award nod. His previous credits include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Wall-E,” and “There Will Be Blood.”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival began on Jan. 31 and will continue until Feb. 10.