TV News Roundup: History Releases ‘Knightfall’ Season Finale Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s roundup, History has released a new trailer for the “Knightfall” season finale and the Lifetime Special “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” has found its stars.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive clip from “Knightfall‘s” first season finale, which airs on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10pm on History. In the clip, the Templars are vastly outnumbered and must fight for their lives in a battle with the Red Knights. “Knightfall” was created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, and stars Tom Cullen, Jim Carter, Pádraic Delaney, Simon Merrells and Julian Ovenden. Watch the exclusive clip below:

Masterpiece on PBS has released a new trailer for “Little Women.” The new adaptation is scripted by Heidi Thomas and stars Emily Watson as Marmee, Maya Hawke as Jo, Angela Lansbury as Aunt March, Michael Gambon as Mr. Laurence. “Little Women” premieres on Mother’s Day, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

DATES

VH1 has announced that their new show “VH1 Beauty Bar” will premiere on Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “VH1 Beauty Bar” follows a group of hairstylists and makeup artists from the Inwood, Manhattan hotspot House of Dolls by Henry working in tight quarters filled with extraordinary talent and even bigger personalities. The series will serve as a companion to VH1’s hit franchise “Black Ink Crew” also airing Wednesday nights.

CASTING

“Jessica Jones” star Parisa Fitz-Henley and “The Loch” star Murray Fraser have been cast as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the Lifetime Feature “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The film will chronicle the courtship and love story between a the prince and his new fiancée, and will examine their from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Kim Delaney has been cast in NBC‘s “Chicago Fire” as Kelly Severide’s mother, Jennifer. Jennifer is described as warm, scripture-quoting and church-going, and at one point she may have partied like it was 1979, but now it looks like she’s on the path of the straight and narrow. If you ask her, she’s moved on from the past, namely her messy divorce from her ex-husband Benny (Treat Williams), but old habits die very hard.

Megan Follows has been tapped as Michelle Earp, Wynonna’s (Melanie Scrofano) birth mother on the SyFy series “Wynona Earp.” The Canadian actress is best known for her roles on “Reign,” “Heartland,” “Second Chances,” and “Strong Medicine.” Showrunner and creator Emily Andras welcomes a new member into the Earp family, stating “Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role. Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

Marisa Baram has landed a recurring role on NBC’s A.P. Bio. She plays Marissa, one of Jack’s (Glenn Howerton) sweet-faced, anxious A.P. Biology students with a curious upbringing. She sits at the front of the class eager to learn but is genuinely terrified by his antics. Baram is repped by Discover Management and Sovereign Talent Group.

DEALS

Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, have signed a new exclusive multi-year deal HGTV. Scott Brothers Entertainment, the brothers’ production company which produces content for TV, film and digital platforms, will also develop exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the network’s programming and creative teams.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Turner today announced the promotions of Marie Hughes to senior vice president, strategic media planning, and Michael Tatum to senior vice president, Turner brand experience. Hughes oversees all paid linear and digital media planning duties for Adult Swim, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and Turner Sports. She also oversees all Turner cross promotion for the Turner portfolio of networks and digital assets, including CNN.com and Bleacher Report. Tatum has led the transformation of creating a consistent global brand presence for Turner. He and his team manage Turner’s brand identity, production and maintenance of the corporate internet and intranet sites, production and delivery of branded assets, employee engagement activations, logo monitoring and fulfillment, photography, and branded environments and presentations. Both will continue to report to Molly Battin, EVP, Global Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer for Turner.

Stephen Teglas has been named senior vice president, Global Fashion, Home & Infant for Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP). He will start on February 5, 2018 and report directly to Pam Lifford, president, WBCP. Teglas will be responsible for developing, managing and executing Warner Bros. Consumer Products global licensing across the fashion, home and infant categories and appropriate channels. Teglas will create strategies to identify and maximize untapped global licensing opportunities as well as the ongoing development of a multi-tiered retail strategy taking full advantage of the Warner Bros. brand portfolio.

RATINGS

Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XIV“ was the highest rated Puppy Bowl ever with a 1.46 rating on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 3-5PM/ET (12-2PM/PT) among Adults 25-54 in L+SD, up 32 percent from last year’s game (1.11). “Puppy Bowl XIV” beat 2014’s “Puppy Bowl X,” formerly the highest rated “Puppy Bowl,” by 17 percent among Adults 25-54 (1.24). “Puppy Bowl XIV” averaged 3.05 viewers from 3-5PM/ET (12-2PM/PT) and was up 24 percent vs.”Puppy Bowl XIII” on Feb. 5, 2017 (2.5 million).