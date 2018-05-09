Rob Bredow, VFX Supervisor on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ Tapped to Lead ILM

Industrial Light & Magic, a Lucasfilm company, has upped industry vet Rob Bredow to SVP, executive creative director and head of ILM. Currently, Bredow is serving as the visual effects supervisor and co-producer on “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” directed by Ron Howard, which releases on May 25.

The company also announced that Gretchen Libby has been upped to VP, marketing and production. Bredow will report to Lucasfilm general manager Lynwen Brennan; Libby will report to Bredow.

Bredow joined ILM as a visual effects supervisor in 2014, and soon afterward was named VP of new media and head of Lucasfilm’s Advanced Development Group. The exec helped launch a new division, ILMxLAB, in 2015, combining the talent at Lucasfilm, ILM, and Skywalker Sound to develop, create, and release story-based immersive entertainment. In 2016, Bredow was promoted to CTO of Lucasfilm, overseeing technical operations and partnerships.

“I’ve been working very closely with Rob over the past two years on Solo,” says Kathleen Kennedy. “I have witnessed his leadership skills and creative abilities first-hand and I’ve been extremely impressed. Filmmaking is often about problem solving and Rob comes to every challenge with a strong creative point of view and the ability to find the best solution every time.”

“I am thrilled that Rob is going to be leading ILM into the future. He is the perfect fit for the role combining creativity, innovation and business savvy”, says Brennan. “He is also a wonderful leader who builds great, trusting relationships within the company and with the filmmakers and studios we work with.”

“I’m honored to take on this role for Industrial Light & Magic,” says Bredow. “From my involvement with the launch of ILMxLAB to supervising the visual effects team on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ I can honestly say the people at this company are some of the most passionate, creative, and dedicated people I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with.”

Prior to joining ILM, Bredow was CTO and visual effects supervisor at Sony Pictures Imageworks. He has worked on films such as “Independence Day,” “Godzilla” and “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs.”

Libby started at ILM in 1997 as a production manager. A year later, she was promoted to associate visual effects producer for “A Perfect Storm” and then to visual effects producer on “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.”In her previous role she had focused on the company’s global expansion, which included opening studios in Singapore, Vancouver and London. Libby’s focus will remain on client marketing, overseeing all global production and strategic relationships.

“Gretchen is a key member of our executive team and has been instrumental in numerous strategic initiatives in recent years, from marketing the studio to our global expansion,” notes Brennan. “She brings depth of production understanding that is prized within the company and continues to be invaluable to our clients.”