You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Portugal Courts Hollywood with New Incentive

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All

In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers.

The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production.

The basic rebate for eligible expenses will be 25%. It can rise to 30% for films that showcase Portuguese culture and for projects that can potentially have a high impact on filmmaking in Portugal.

Film and TV production in low-density areas, or projects employing actors and/or technicians with disabilities, can also qualify for the 30% rebates.

The rebates take the form of upfront cash payments in installments. The program is managed by the Portuguese Film and Audiovisual Institute (ICA) and is supported by a fund under the auspices of Portugal Tourism.

In order to get the word out to the Hollywood community, Ana Mendes Godinho, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Tourism, held several meetings this month with the major studios.

“This is a very exciting time for Portugal,”Godinho said. “We’re seeing tremendous interest in Portugal as a tourist destination and feel sure that the U.S. film and TV industry will also fall in love with our sunny days, beautiful landscapes, architecture and culture.”

Portugal has been featured in many films over the decades, including 1960s James Bond movies. The country also served as one of the locations for the upcoming Terry Gilliam film “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” with Adam Driver.

More Artisans

  • Portugal Attracts U.S. Production With New

    Portugal Courts Hollywood with New Incentive

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

  • Kazuhiro Tsuji Darkest Hour Makeup artist

    'Darkest Hour' Makeup Artist Left Retirement to Turn Gary Oldman Into Winston Churchill

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

  • Rachel Morrison Cinematographer

    'Black Panther,' 'Mudbound' DP Rachel Morrison on Her Groundbreaking Oscar Nod

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

  • 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Game of

    'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Game of Thrones' Win Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

  • Blade Runner 2049

    'Blade Runner 2049,' 'The Crown' Win ASC Awards for Cinematography

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

  • Marvel Studios' THOR: RAGNAROK..Thor (Chris Hemsworth)..Ph:

    South Australia Launches a New 10% Tax Rebate

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

  • I Tonya

    'I, Tonya' Editor Blended Pop-Culture Infamy With Dark Humor

    In a bid to boost its film business and draw production from the U.S., Portugal has joined the bandwagon of European countries offering financial incentives to filmmakers. The country’s new program, just announced, will offers up to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) per project for film and television production. The basic rebate for eligible expenses […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad