Film News Roundup: Meryl Streep Honored by Society of Camera Operators

In today’s film news roundup, Meryl Streep gets honored by the Society of Camera Operators, Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace” gets sold and Oscar Issac’s “Opreation Finale” gets a release date.

STREEP HONORED

The Society of Camera Operators is awarding Meryl Streep its President Award for Lifetime Achievement for her body of work, and her commitment to the craft of camera operating.

The group noted that Streep has been nominated a record breaking 21 times for an Academy Award and has won three times. She received a Best Actress nomination on Jan. 23 for “The Post.”

“Ms. Streep’s successes ranging from ‘Kramer Vs. Kramer,’ ‘Sophie’s Choice,’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘The Iron Lady,’ ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ and ‘The Post,’ which can currently be seen in theaters, are examples of her expansive creative genius, and the depth and variety of her performances,” the group said.

Streep will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 3 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

SUNDANCE DEAL

Bleecker Street has bought North American distribution rights to director Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace” following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Related

Granik (“Winter’s Bone”) directed from a script she co-wrote with Anne Rosellini, based on the novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock.

Ben Foster and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie portray a father and daughter who have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, both are put into social services but they later set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland.

Bron and Topic Studios are the production companies. Producers are Anne Harrison, Linda Reisman and Anne Rosellini. The deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

RELEASE DATE

MGM has set a Sept. 21 release date for “Operation Finale,” the historical drama about the capture of Adolf Eichmann.

Chris Weitz is directing the drama from Matthew Orton’s screenplay about the capture of Eichmann, who was one of the major architects of the Holocaust. Eichmann organized the transport of Jews from countries all over Europe to concentration camps, where an estimated 6 million died.

When World War II was ending, Eichmann fled to his home country of Austria and then moved to Argentina. Eichmann was captured in Argentina in 1960 by the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service. Following a trial in Israel, he was found guilty of war crimes and hanged in 1962 at the age of 56.

Oscar Isaac has been cast as Peter Malkin, the Mossad operative who led a group of Israeli spies searching for Eichmann. Ben Kingsley is portraying Eichmann. Melanie Laurent, Lior Raz, Nick Kroll, Michael Aronov, Haley Lu Richardson and Joe Alwyn also star.

 

