Los Angeles Location Production Declines 3.4% for 2017

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency.

TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 to 5,548 shooting days.

FilmLA analysts asserted Tuesday that while the total number of feature shoot days is down, the economic value of projects in this category may be increasing over time as feature projects that qualify for the expanded California Film & Television Tax Credit tend to generate larger job and spending impacts than non-incentive-linked projects.

The agency noted that in 2017, 61 feature projects filmed in Los Angeles, including 19 incentive-linked projects with a cast and crew count above 75 persons on-location — nearly twice the number of incentive-linked, similarly-sized projects in 2016. Incentive-linked features filming on-location in Los Angeles included “Destroyer,” Ava DuVerany’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Bumblebee,” and “Ad Astra.”

Related

The key TV drama category slipped 1.3% in 2017 to 4,385 days but the California Film & TV Tax Credit program accounted for nearly a third of that with 1,401 incentive-linked days, including “This Is Us,” “SWAT,” “Westworld,” “Lucifer,” “Shooter,” and the TV pilot project, “Mayans.”

On-location TV comedy production decreased 12.8% to 2,155 shooting days and TV pilot production plunged 40.2% to 441 days. FilmLA analysts said the pilot decline was due to the significant number of scripted television series already available through broadcast, cable, and digital channels.

“Our ability to achieve and sustain a high level of production over the past few years is substantially due to the California Film and Television Tax Credit – which is creating thousands of jobs and returning high economic benefits to California,” said Paul Audley, FilmLA president.

FilmLA also noted Tuesday that its analysis of production occurring on certified sound stages in Greater Los Angeles showed that the overall occupancy rate was 92% during the first six months of 2017. Scripted television series accounted for 63% while TV talk shows took 16%.

California’s expanded production incentive program, which covers up to 25% of production costs, went into effect three years ago with the state committing $1.65 billion for five years in tax credits. L.A. location shooting gained 6.2% in 2016, according to FilmLA.

More Artisans

  • Los Angeles Location Production Declines 3.4%

    Los Angeles Location Production Declines 3.4% for 2017

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency. TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 […]

  • Baby Driver

    'Baby Driver,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Shape of Water' Lead Golden Reel Nominations for Sound Editing

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency. TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 […]

  • The 15:17 to Paris

    France, Capital of Film, Provides 30% Rebate to Foreign Producers

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency. TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 […]

  • Wonder Movie Makeup

    How 'Wonder's' Makeup Effects Artist Transformed Jacob Tremblay

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency. TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 […]

  • ‘Dunkirk,' ‘Black Mirror’ Winners at Casting

    ‘Dunkirk,' ‘Black Mirror’ Among Winners at Casting Society Artios Awards

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency. TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 […]

  • Stunt coordinator Garrett Warren Logan BTS

    For Real Action, There's No Substitute for Stunt Professionals in Movie Production

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles region declined last year by 3.4% to 38,284 shoot days, thanks to slides in feature film and television production, according to a report released Tuesday by the FilmLA permitting agency. TV production slid 7.6% to 15,218 days and features plunged 19.8% to 3,901 days. Commercial production increased 95 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad