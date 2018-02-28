Geffen Playhouse Announces 2018-2019 Season Schedule

Geffen Playhouse has locked in a slate of nine productions for its 2018-19 season, programmed by new artistic director Matt Shakman, (“Game of Thrones,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

The season, focusing on plays that reflect a culturally diverse Los Angeles and revivals of classic works that are relevant to today, includes works by writers Jose Rivera, Colman Domingo, Patricia McGregor, Michael Mitnick, and Inda Craig-Galvan, among others.

The slate of shows will open with the world premiere of Rivera’s “The Untranslatable Secrets of Nikki Corona,” about a woman who attempts to contact her recently deceased twin sister through a dying man. Other premieres on the lineup include Mitnick’s “Mysterious Circumstances,” about a Sherlock Holmes scholar who is mysteriously murdered (which Shakman will direct) and Craig-Galvan’s “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” along with illusionist Helder Guimaraes’ “Invisible Tango” and Tony winner Jefferson Mays’ new solo adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” Bekah Brunstetter’s “The Cake” and Brian Dennehy in “Hughie” and “Krapp’s Last Tape” are also on the docket.

“The 2018/2019 season represents Matt’s bold, original vision and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Geffen Playhouse,” said executive director Gil Cates, Jr.

Tickets for the Geffen Playhouse 2018-2019 season are currently available by subscription only, and single tickets for all productions will be available this summer.