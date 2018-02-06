‘Black Panther’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Visual Effects Houses Method and Iloura Join Forces

Two major visual effects companies under the Deluxe umbrella, Method and Iloura, are unifying under the Method Studios brand.

The sister companies have spent the last year integrating their operations and pipeline. The combined entity brings under one roof a talent pools with teams across Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Pune in India, Vancouver in Canada, and Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta in the U.S.

“We’ve been quietly building something new here; bringing together the best of what each studio has developed around the world – whether it’s production processes, artistry, sales and marketing, technology or culture,” said Method president and general manager Ed Ulbrich. “We’re now one of the biggest visual effects studios in the world.”

Iloura brings to Method a 30-year legacy of vfx and animation work on such projects as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Game of Thrones,”and ”Mad Max: Fury Road.” The company’s talent is led by visual effects supervisor Glenn Melenhorst and visual effects producer and exec producer Ineke Majoor in Melbourne, and by general manager Jeanette Manifold in Sydney. Simon Rosenthal, now Method’s head of visual effects, Australia, continues his 20-plus years leadership of the newly branded teams.

Founded in 1998, Method has grown from a boutique Los Angeles visual effects studio to a global company deploying about 30 vfx supervisors and artists. Recent features the company has worked on include “Black Panther” (pictured above), “Okja,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.” Upcoming features include “Aquaman,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Ant Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The New Mutants,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and the untitled “Deadpool” sequel.