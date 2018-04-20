‘Everest’ Director Baltasar Kormákur Opens New Production Studio in Iceland

Further cementing his country’s position as a major filming destination, Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (“Contraband,” “Everest”), along with his RVK Studios production banner, has opened a film studio as the first step toward the launch of the Reykjavik Studios, a planned 215,000-square-foot complex of multiple film-related companies.

The studio, pictured above, a 15-minute drive from central Reykjavík, includes a large soundproof stage as well as open-plan production spaces. The next phase of construction will add private offices, dressing and wardrobe rooms, meeting areas, sun decks, cafeterias and parking, making it one of the largest production studios in Scandinavia.

Kormákur has spent the last two years on the project, guided by the mantra that these are “facilities set up by filmmakers for filmmakers.” He hopes the new venture will become a haven for creative industries, including film, television, art, music, design and fashion. It is planned to include a residential area along with hotels and other services.

Reykjavik Studios is also designed to attract international productions of all sizes and will be served by Iceland small but highly experienced community of film crewmembers.

Kormákur directed 2015’s multi-nominated “Everest,” the story of an expedition to the world’s highest peak. His next feature is the drama “Adrift,” from STX Entertainment, starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, is based on the true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads them first to love, and then to adventure. It opens in June.

Over the years Iceland has hosted several prominent productions, including “A View to a Kill,” “Fast & Furious 8,” “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Noah” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”