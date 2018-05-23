Colorist Sam Daley Joins Deluxe New York

Artisan’s credits include ‘The Florida Project’

Deluxe New York has tapped Sam Daley as senior colorist to lead final color finishing for feature films and television.

Daley’s feature credits include “The Florida Project” (pictured), “Beirut” and the upcoming “Sorry to Bother You.” In TV he worked on several HBO shows, including the first seasons of “Girls” and “The Deuce,” as well as miniseries “Show Me a Hero,” for which earned a 2015 HPA Award nomination for best TV series color correction.

“We are thrilled that Sam is joining the Deluxe family,” said William Sherak, president, Deluxe Post Production. “He is immensely talented and will be a great addition to the team as we continue to expand our color services around the globe.”

“Sam is a world-class colorist,” added Domenic Rom, Deluxe president and general manager of TV post-production. “I’ve watched and shared his career growth since he first came into the New York market. He’s an ideal anchor for our growing final color roster.”

Before joining Deluxe, Daley spent time at Technicolor, Postworks, and Tapehouse. He began his career in color at Du Art, where he also worked with Rom.

Daley noted that he can now “tap into Deluxe resources for things like color science and infrastructure, while still providing clients with a boutique experience, both locally and beyond… I look forward to nurturing the next generation of color talent.”

Daley will be based at Deluxe’s New York location. In addition to final HDR and SDR color, the facility also provides dailies color (including UHD dailies), online editorial and various deliverables. Visual effects services are available through co-located sister company Method Studios.

