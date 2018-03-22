Felix & Paul Studios Leaders Forge New Path

Several Felix & Paul Studios executives with various types of expertise provide the young company with guidance as it helps define the future of content.

Felix Lajeunesse,

Paul Raphaël

Creative directors and co-founders

Film students a year apart at Concordia University in Montreal, they teamed after they left school (Lajeunesse graduated; Raphaël quit) to make an animated music video for Akido’s “Les Humains,” which led to a career co-directing music videos (the Killers, Young Galaxy) and commercials (Adidas, Coca-Cola, Volkswagen). Eventually, they turned their attention to immersive cinema, creating custom 3D cameras and holography systems and working on large-scale installations such as the Canada Pavilion at Shanghai Expo 2010. In 2017, Felix & Paul won the Emmy for original interactive program for “The People’s House: Inside the White House With Barack and Michelle Obama.”

Stéphane Rituit

Producer and co-founder

Trained as an accountant, Rituit worked for more than a decade as a producer for Isuma, a film and TV production company focusing on Canada’s Inuit community, prior to co-founding Felix & Paul Studios in 2013. Projects for Isuma include “The Journals of Knud Rasmussen” (2006) and “Before Tomorrow” (2008), the latter of which fellow Felix & Paul co-founder Lajeunesse helped shoot and edit.

Ryan Horrigan

Chief content officer

A native of Massachusetts, Horrigan began his career as an assistant in the motion picure literary department of the Creative Artists Agency and later worked as an executive assistant at Paramount Pictures. Prior to joining Felix & Paul Studios in March 2016, he was a senior development and production exec at New Regency, where he worked on such films as “12 Years a Slave,” “Noah,” “Assassin’s Creed” and “A Cure for Wellness.”

Sebastian Sylwan

Chief technology officer, creative partner

Born in Argentina and raised in Mexico, the multi-cultural Sylwan began his career in Italy and eventually moved to California, where he worked as director of technology for Digital Domain, then moved to New Zealand to join another vfx house, Weta (“The Hobbit,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), where he served as head of research and development and, later, chief technology officer. He joined Felix & Paul in December 2014.

Bryan Besser

Agent and partner

A founding partner of the Verve talent agency, Besser began his affiliation with Felix & Paul Studios after meeting its founders at SXSW 2014, the same event that introduced them to the team at Oculus. He started his career at Endeavor in 2000, rising from mailroom employee to agent. Following Endeavor’s merger with William Morris to form WME, Besser departed with fellow agents Adam Levine and Bill Weinstein to launch Verve in 2010.