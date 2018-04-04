‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ Colorist Skip Kimball Joins Efilm

Colorist Skip Kimball, whose 30-year career has encompassed such high-profile projects as “Avatar,” has joined post-production shop Efilm following six years as senior colorist at Technicolor.

Kimball recently completed work on seasons 1 and 2 of the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” (pictured) on Netflix for executive producer Shawn Levy and is currently on “Deadpool 2” for Twentieth Century Fox and director David Leitch.

Other recent feature credits include “Downsizing” and “Nebraska” for Alexander Payne, “Logan” for James Mangold, and the “Terminator 2” re-master for James Cameron.

“We are incredibly proud to have Skip on the team,” said William Sherak, president of Deluxe Post Production. “He is an immensely talented artist that top directors, DPs and producers have come to rely on for his expertise.”

Kimball credits Sherak with drawing him to Efilm. The two previously worked together on the re-issue of “Titanic” in 3D, which Stereo D converted for Cameron. “William shared his vision for the Deluxe post operations which have worked on some of the top films and shows in the world,” he said, “and it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Prior to Technicolor, Kimball worked for 15 years at Modern VideoFilm. At Efilm he joins colorists Natasha Leonnet, Mitch Paulson, Tom Reiser, Jason Hanel, Kevin O’Connor, Steve Delman, Adrian DeLude, Ben Estrada, and Matt Wallach. Efilm is a unit of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group.