‘American Horror Story’ DP Michael Goi Named 2018 Kodak Cinematographer-in-Residence at UCLA

Michael Goi has been appointed as the 2018 Kodak Cinematographer-in-Residence at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

The DP has earned Emmy nominations for his work on “American Horror Story,” “Glee” and “My Name Is Earl.” He also landed American Society of Cinematographers noms for “The New Normal pilot,” “American Horror Story,” and TV movies “The Fixer” and “Judas.”

This is the 18th year of the residency program, which is sponsored by the Eastman Kodak Company. Other DPs who have received the honor include John Bailey (“American Gigolo,” “In the Line of Fire”), who is the current president of the Motion Picture Academy; Roger Deakins (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”), this year’s Oscar winner for “Blade Runner 2049”; Rodrigo Prieto (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Argo”); and “Dean Cundey” (“Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park”).

Goi, who is past president of the American Society of Cinematographers, has more than 70 credits to his name, including TV series “Salem” and “The Mentalist” and feature film “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” As a director, he has helmed the features “Megan Is Missing” and “Mary,” starring Gary Oldman, as well as multiple episodes of “American Horror Story” and other shows.

The Kodak Cinematographer-in-Residence Program was established in 2000 by Kodak and UCLA TFT Professor William McDonald to bring together the worlds of professional and academic cinematography, exposing theater, film and television students to critically acclaimed industry veterans.

“The excellence of Michael’s work speaks for itself and we couldn’t be more pleased that he has agreed to be our Cinematographer-in-Residence this year,” McDonald says. “It is inevitable that our students will learn immensely from his vast expertise and expert guidance.”

Steve Bellamy, president of Motion Picture and Entertainment, Eastman Kodak Company, says: “Michael Goi is one of my favorite people in the world. Rarely will you find someone as smart, talented, accomplished, kind and giving… Kodak and UCLA are incredibly fortunate to know and learn from him.”