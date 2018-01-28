InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Black Mirror’ Win Art Directors Guild Awards

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Warner Bros

The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night.

On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners.

Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies Award, while Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy received the Cinematic Imagery Award. Michael Baugh received the Outstanding Creative Achievement Award, and Lifetime Achievement honors went to Norm Newberry, John Moffitt, James J. Murakami and Martin Kline.

Even though she shepherds one of the most successful film franchises of all time, Kennedy recognized the the challenge of the “disappearing theatrical experience.” The trend, she said, should “inspire us to move cinema into the future.”

This year’s Oscar nominees for production design were “Beauty and the Beast,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water.”

Full list of winners below.

Period Film
“The Shape of Water” (Production Designer: Paul Denham Austerberry)

Related

Contemporary Film
Logan” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Fantasy Film
“Blade Runner 2049” (Production Designer: Dennis Gassner)

Animated Film
“Coco” (Production Designer: Harley Jessup)

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
“Game of Thrones” (Production Designer: Deborah Riley)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Production Designer: Julie Berghoff)

Television Movie or Limited Series
Black Mirror: USS Calister” (Production Designer: Joel Collins)

Half Hour Single-Camera Series
“Glow” (Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted)

Multicamera Series
“Will & Grace” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
“Star Wars: Battlefront II” (Production Designer: Jason Edmunds)

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special
“Portlandia” (Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen)

More Artisans

  • 'Shape of Water,' 'Blade Runner,' 'Black

    'Shape of Water,' 'Blade Runner,' 'Black Mirror' Win Art Directors Guild Awards

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

  • Meryl Streep

    Film News Roundup: Meryl Streep Honored by Society of Camera Operators

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

  • Jumanji Hawaii Film Incentives

    Hawaii Beckons Hollywood With Scenery, Infrastructure and a Sizeable Tax Incentive

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

  • Reel People Autism film training

    Company Offers Autistic Adults Training for Jobs on Film Crews With Reel People Program

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

  • ACE 2018 Honorees

    ACE Awards Honor Vince Gilligan, Leon Ortiz-Gil, Mark Goldblatt

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

  • Baby Driver BTS

    Suite on the Set: Film Editors Increasingly Work Alongside Directors During Shoots

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

  • Blade Runner VFX Sean Young

    VFX, CGI Pros Move Forward in Creating Digital Characters, but Still Have a Ways to Go

    “The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners. Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad