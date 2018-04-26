You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cinematographer Rachel Morrison Wins AFI’s Franklin J. Schaffner Award

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

The American Film Institute has selected cinematographer Rachel Morrison (AFI Class of 2006) to receive the 2018 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal.

This honor recognizes the creative talents of AFI Conservatory alumni who embody the qualities of filmmaker Franklin J. Schaffner: talent, taste, dedication, and commitment to quality storytelling in film and television. The presentation of the Schaffner Medal will take place at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to George Clooney in Hollywood on June 7, which will be broadcast on TNT.

Morrison made history this year as the first woman ever nominated for the Academy Award for best cinematography for her work on “Mudbound.” She also shot the biggest hit of 2018 so far, Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which has grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, with $682 million of that coming from the United States. Her other credits include “Fruitvale Station,” “Dope,” and “Cake.”

Past recipients of the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal are David Lynch (1991), Edward Zwick (1992), Randa Haines (1993), Martin Brest (1994), Jon Avnet (1995), Carl Franklin (1996), John McTiernan (1997), Amy Heckerling (1998), Mimi Leder (1999), Terrence Malick (2000), Darren Aronofsky (2001), Todd Field (2002), John Dahl (2003), Patty Jenkins (2004), Paul Schrader (2005), Marshall Herskovitz (2006), Gary Winick (2007), Mark Waters (2008), Steve Golin (2009), Janusz Kamiński (2010), Steven Rosenblum (2011), Wally Pfister (2012), Stuart Cornfeld (2013), Anne Garefino (2014), Caleb Deschanel (2015), Lesli Linka Glatter (2016), and Frederick Elmes (2017).

