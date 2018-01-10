‘Greatest Showman,’ ‘Young Pope,’ ‘Phantom Thread’ Earn Costume Designers Guild Nominations

Industry favorites “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkirk” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” were among the nominees for the 20th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Wednesday, keeping their awards profiles high in the thick of Oscar voting.

In the contemporary category, “Three Billboards” was joined by “Get Out,” “I, Tonya,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Lady Bird.” Meanwhile, “The Greatest Showman,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and — in its first guild/industry group recognition — “Phantom Thread” rounded out the period field.

The sci-fi/fantasy showcase featured Disney’s billion-dollar blockbusters “Beauty and the Beast” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” along with Marvel’s high-key “Thor: Ragnarok” and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-stylish “Blade Runner 2049.”

On the small screen, HBO came away with three nominations, two in contemporary (“Big Little Lies” and “The Young Pope”), one in sci-fi/fantasy (“Game of Thrones”). FX pulled down a pair for “American Horror Story: Cult” (contemporary) and “Feud: Joan and Bette” (period). Networks were represented by ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” and CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” all in the sci-fi/fantasy category, while streamers claimed nearly half the lineup.

Related 'La La Land,' 'Doctor Strange,' 'The Crown' Win Costume Designers Guild Awards 'Rogue One,' 'La La Land,' 'Fantastic Beasts' Nab Costume Designers Guild Nominations

Netflix took three of the period slots, for “The Crown,” “Glow” and “Stranger Things,” and one each in contemporary (“Grace and Frankie”) and sci-fi/fantasy (“Black Mirror: USS Callister”). Hulu added a contemporary bid for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while Amazon found room for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in period.

Short-form nominees included music videos for Elton John featuring Marilyn Manson, Katy Perry and P!nk.

Full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the 20th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Get Out” (Nadine Haders)

“I, Tonya” (Jennifer Johnson)

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (Arianne Phillips)

“Lady Bird” (April Napier)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Melissa Toth)

Excellence in Period Film

“Dunkirk” (Jeffrey Kurland)

“The Greatest Showman” (Ellen Mirojnick)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (Alexandra Byrne)

“Phantom Thread” (Mark Bridges)

“The Shape of Water” (Luis Sequeira)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Beauty and the Beast” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Renée April)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Michael Kaplan)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (Mayes C. Rubeo)

“Wonder Woman” (Lindy Hemming)

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“American Horror Story: Cult” (Sarah Evelyn Bram)

“Big Little Lies” (Alix Friedberg)

“Grace and Frankie” (Allyson B. Fanger)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Ane Crabtree)

“The Young Pope” (Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli)

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown” (Jane Petrie)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (Lou Eyrich)

“Glow” (Beth Morgan)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Donna Zakowska)

“Stranger Things” (Kim Wilcox)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Maja Meschede)

“Game of Thrones” (Michele Clapton)

“Once Upon a Time” (Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester)

“Sleepy Hollow” (Mairi Chisholm)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Gersha Phillips)

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Assassin’s Creed” – “I Am,” Commercial (Patrik Milani)

Elton John featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer,” Music Video (Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz)

Katy Perry – “Chained to the Rhythm,” Music Video (B. Ăkerlund)

“Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion,” Short Film (Mindy Le Brock)

P!NK – “Beautiful Trauma,” Music Video (Kim Bowen)