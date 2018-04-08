‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Baby Driver’ Score Motion Picture Wins at LMGI Awards

Unofficially, the awards season ended this evening when the Location Managers Guild International announced the winners of its 5th annual LMGI Awards.

The motion picture honorees were “Dunkirk,” shot in Malo-les-Bains in France (pictured above), where the real wartime evacuation took place, and “Baby Driver,” shot at locations throughout Atlanta.

In television series, awards went to “Game of Thornes,” filmed in Northern Ireland, Croatia, Morocco, Malta and other locations, and “Ozark,” shot in the Atlanta area.

The LMGI Awards spotlight features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations “sets the tone, enriches the character and enhances the narrative.”

The awards ceremony and reception took place at the Alex Theatre in Glendale before an audience of 500, including LMGI members, industry execs and press. Comedian Jonah Ray (“The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” “Mystery Science Theater 300: The Return”) served as host.

Writer/Producer Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island,” “Avatar”) presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Canadian location manager Rino Pace (“Inception,” “Deadpool”). New York Location pro Jimmy Ayoub gave the 2018 Trailblazer Award to New York location manager Josh Karan.

Additional presenters included Tracie Thoms (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Rent”), Dennis Haysbert (“24,” “Far From Heaven”) and Kevin Daniels (“Ladder 49”). Location Managers Mandie Dillin (“Interstellar,” “Iron Man”) and David Doumeng, both past LMGI Award winners, also presented awards at the gala along with Lori A. Balton (“A Wrinkle In Time,” “Downsizing,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”). Balton is founder and past president of the LMGI and the winner of the 2017 Trailblazer Award for being the first Location Professional accepted into the Academy.

Producers of this year’s LMGI Awards are co-chairpersons LMGI President Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin. Here’s a complete list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rino Pace (“Inception,” “Deadpool,” “Unforgiven”)

Trailblazer Award

Josh Karan (“Founder,” “ALSAM”)

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

“Game of Thrones” – Robert Boake, Matt Jones, Tate Araez Guzman

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

“Ozark” – Wes Hagan, Kevin Dowling, Patrick Rofoli

Outstanding Film Commission

Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment – “Baby Driver”

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial

Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love, Jof Hanwright, John Hutchinson

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

“Dunkirk” – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

“Baby Driver” – Doug Dresser, Kyle Hinshaw