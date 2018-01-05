‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘Wonder,’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ Lead Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations

“Darkest Hour” and “Wonder” led all other movie productions with three nominations apiece from the Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Friday. The two films are considered to be in the thick of the makeup and hairstyling Oscar race.

The overall champ across film and TV was “Saturday Night Live” with five mentions.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” and “I, Tonya” each landed a pair of nominations, while Netflix’s “Bright” received one. The only other film on the Academy’s bake-off shortlist to pick up a notice was “Ghost in the Shell,” for best contemporary make-up.

“Victoria & Abdul,” the final Oscar contender, was passed over by the guild in all categories.

Trailing “Saturday Night Live” on the television side was “American Horror Story: Cult” with four nominations, though the FX miniseries’ promotional campaign added two more to the tally in the commercial/music video categories. FX’s “Fargo” also received four nominations.

Netflix’s “Mudbound” received a pair of nominations in the television categories as a “movie made for television,” while the streamer’s December release “Bright” was chalked up as a film production. It wasn’t immediately clear how the guild determined where to classify Netflix’s motion picture productions.

Related Music for 'Lady Bird,' 'Wonder,' 'Meyerowitz Stories' Drives Home the Family Dynamic Film News Roundup: 'Darkest Hour' Director Joe Wright to Be Honored by Cinema Audio Society

Other films nominated include “Blade Runner 2049” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” while other television programs in the mix include “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Stranger Things,” among others.

Elsewhere, music videos from Foo Fighters and Katy Perry and the theatrical productions of “Mamma Mia!,” “Nixon in China” and “The Tales of Hoffman” all received recognition.

Previously announced, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman will receive the organization’s Distinguished Artisan Award, while make-up artist Greg Cannom (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) and hair stylist Mary Guerrero (“Dancing With the Stars,” “Grease Live!”) will receive lifetime achievement honors.

Full list of nominations below. Winners will be revealed on Feb. 24.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Baby Driver” (Fionagh Cush, Phyllis Temple)

“The Big Sick” (Leo Won, Kirsten Sylvester)

“Ghost in the Shell” (Deborah La Mia Denaver, Jane O’Kane)

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker)

“Wonder” (Naomi Bakstad, Jean Black, Megan Harkness)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Big Sick” (Tonia Ciccone, Toni Roman-Grimm)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” (Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren)

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Cheryl Marks, Melissa Malkasian, Andrea Bowman)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Cydney Cornell, Susan Buffington)

“Wonder” (Robert Pandini, Alisa Macmillian)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Blade Runner 2049” (Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Csilla Horvath Blake)

“Bright” (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Cristina Waltz, Judy Murdock)

“Darkest Hour” (Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody)

“The Greatest Showman” (Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis)

“I, Tonya” (Deborah La Mia Denaver, Teresa Vest, Bill Myer)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Atomic Blonde” (Enzo Angileri)

“Beauty and the Beast” (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Charlotte Hayward)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Kerry Warn, Lizzie Lawson Zeiss, Jaime Leigh McIntosh)

“Darkest Hour” (Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody)

“I, Tonya” (Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” (John Blake, Brian Sipe)

“Darkest Hour” (Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick)

“The Shape of Water” (Mike Hill, Shane Mahan)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Neal Scanlan, Peter Swords King)

“Wonder” (Arjen Tuiten, Michael Nickiforek)

TV AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Dancing With the Stars” (Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf)

“Grace and Frankie” (Robin Siegel, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reinhold, Erika Caceres)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Natasha Marcelina De Poyo)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing With the Stars” (Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan)

“Empire” (Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly)

“Grace and Frankie” (Julie Rea, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Gabriel Villarreal, Hector Yovani Pocasangre)

“Saturday Night Live” (Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher)

Best Period/Character Make-Up

“The Crown” (Ivana Primorac)

“Game of Thrones” (Jane Walker, Nicola Matthews)

“Glow” (Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani)

“Stranger Things” (Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson)

Best Period/Character Hair Styling

“The Crown” (Ivana Primorac)

“Game of Thrones” (Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks)

“Glow” (Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson)

“Saturday Night Live” (Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher)

“Vikings” (Dee Corcoran, Zuelika Delaney, Peter Burke)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Game of Thrones” (Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower)

“The Orville” (Howard Berger, Tami Lane, Garett Immell)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier)

“Stranger Things” (Amy Forsythe, Jillian Erickson)

“The Walking Dead” (Greg Nicotero)

TV MINI SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“American Horror Story: Cult” (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight)

“Big Little Lies” (Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont)

“Fargo” (Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson)

“Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” (Geneva Nash Morgan, Sue Laprelle, April Chaney)

“Twin Peaks” (Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Cult” (Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Brittany Madrigal)

“Big Little Lies” (Michelle Ceglia, Nickole Jones, Jocelyn Carpenter)

“Fargo” (Chris Glimsdale, Penny Thompson, Judy Durbacz)

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” (Karen Dick, Liz Ferguson)

“MTV Video Music Awards” (Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Maria Sandoval)

Best Period/Character Make-Up

“A Christmas Story Live” (Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne)

“Mudbound” (Angie Wells, Carla Brenholtz, Emily Tatum)

“Twin Peaks” (Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Mandi Crane)

“Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later” (Lindsay Garrison, Laura Peyer, Alex Perrone)

Best Period/Character Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Cult” (Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade, Julie Rael)

“A Christmas Story Live” (Dean Banowetz, Lotus Seki, Derrick Spruill)

“Fargo” (Chris Glimsdale, Carol Doran)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard)

“Mudbound” (Lawrence Davis, Dana Boisseau)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“American Horror Story: Cult” (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson)

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Tanya Lodge)

“Fargo” (Gail Kennedy, Dave Trainor, Christina Tea Scott)

“Genius” (Davina Lamont, Goran Lundstrom)

“Twin Peaks” (Debbie Zoller, Richard Redlefsen, Jamie Kelman)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign (Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz)

Foo Fighters – “Run” (Tony Gardner, Thomas Floutz)

Katy Perry – “Swish Swish” (Koji Ohmura, April Hutchinson)

Pink feat. Eminem – “Revenge” (KC Mussman, Kathy Jeung)

Spectrum TV Commercial – “Parent Teacher Night” (Edward French, Margaret Beserra-Prentice, Bart Mixon)

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign (Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives)

“iPhone X, David Beckham and Spring: Game Changers” (Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Ken Paves)

Katy Perry – “Swish Swish” (Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz)

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar” (Linda Flowers, Anna Rose Kern, James Sartain)

Honda Car Commercial with Sean Hayes – “Jack Goes Big” (Tim Burke, Renee Vaca, Ken Paves)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION

Best Make-Up

“King Charles III” (Raenae Kuaea; Jazmyn Aubrey)

“Mamma Mia!” (Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus Myers)

“Nixon in China” (Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Donna Levy)

“Salome” (Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona)

“The Tales of Hoffman” (Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona, Renee Horner)

Best Hair Styling

“Les Liaisons Dangereuses” (Jessica Mills)

“Mamma Mia!” (Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia)

“Nixon in China” (Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Tim Bohle)

“The Tales of Hoffman” (Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas)

“Zoot Suit” (Jessica Mills, Rick Geyer, Mario Duran)

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up

“Anne With an E” (Diane Mazur, Larissa Palaszczuk)

“Henry Danger” (Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills)

“Just Add Magic” (Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum)

“The Thundermans” (Michelle Keck Smith, Chelsea Jolton)

“Walk the Prank” (Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt)

Best Hair Styling

“An American Girl Story — Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance” (Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner)

“Henry Danger” (Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross)

“Just Add Magic” (Gabrielle Suarez, Desiree Ponce)

“The Thundermans” (Jeanette “Jani” Kleinbard, Janet Moore)

“Walk the Prank” (Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd)

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman)

“The Real Daytime Talkshow” (Melanie Mills, Glen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton)

“Super Soul Sunday” (Derrick Rutledge)

“Dr. Phil” (Cool Benson)

Best Hair Styling

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon, Jenna Wittman)

“The Real Daytime Talkshow” (Roberta Gardener Rogers, Ray Dodson, Noogie Thai)

“Super Soul Sunday” (Nicole Mangrum)