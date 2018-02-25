‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘American Horror Story’ Lead Make-up and Hair Stylists Guild Winners

“Darkest Hour” led the way with film winners at the 2018 Make-up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards with two prizes. “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” and “I, Tonya” also received awards.

For television, “American Horror Story: Cult” and promotional campaigns for the series combined for three wins, while “Big Little Lies,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Game of Thrones” each netted two.

“Mamma Mia!” dominated the theatrical productions categories, while “The Bold and the Beautiful” took the daytime television trophies.

This year’s makeup and hairstyling Oscar nominees are “Darkest Hour,” “Victoria & Abdul” and “Wonder.” “Darkest Hour” won the British Academy prize.

Last year’s Emmy winners for makeup and hairstyling included “Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld”

Full list of Make-up and Hair Stylists Guild winners below.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Pitch Perfect 3”

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

“Darkest Hour”

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“I, Tonya”

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Darkest Hour”

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Dancing with the Stars”

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

Best Period/Character Make-up

“Game of Thrones”

Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews

Best Period/Character Hair Styling

“The Crown”

Ivana Primorac

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Game of Thrones”

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

TELEVISION MINI SERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Big Little Lies”

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Big Little Lies”

Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi

Best Period/Character Make-up

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

Best Period/Character Hair Styling

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

Best Special Make-up Effects

“American Horror Story: Cult”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-up

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Make-up

“Mamma Mia!”

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers

Best Hair Styling

“Mamma Mia!”

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

Best Make-up

“Henry Danger”

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

Best Hair Styling

“Henry Danger”

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-up

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

Best Hair Styling

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon