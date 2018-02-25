‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘American Horror Story’ Lead Make-up and Hair Stylists Guild Winners

“Darkest Hour” led the way with film winners at the 2018 Make-up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards with two prizes. “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” and “I, Tonya” also received awards.
For television, “American Horror Story: Cult” and promotional campaigns for the series combined for three wins, while “Big Little Lies,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Game of Thrones” each netted two.
“Mamma Mia!” dominated the theatrical productions categories, while “The Bold and the Beautiful” took the daytime television trophies.
This year’s makeup and hairstyling Oscar nominees are “Darkest Hour,” “Victoria & Abdul” and “Wonder.” “Darkest Hour” won the British Academy prize.
Last year’s Emmy winners for makeup and hairstyling included “Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld”
Full list of Make-up and Hair Stylists Guild winners below.
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES
Best Contemporary Make-up
“Pitch Perfect 3”
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”
Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren
Best Period and/or Character Make-up
“Darkest Hour”
Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
“I, Tonya”
Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett
Best Special Make-up Effects
“Darkest Hour”
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Make-up
“Dancing with the Stars”
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Dancing with the Stars”
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
Best Period/Character Make-up
“Game of Thrones”
Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews
Best Period/Character Hair Styling
“The Crown”
Ivana Primorac
Best Special Make-up Effects
“Game of Thrones”
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
TELEVISION MINI SERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-up
“Big Little Lies”
Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Big Little Lies”
Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi
Best Period/Character Make-up
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne
Best Period/Character Hair Styling
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard
Best Special Make-up Effects
“American Horror Story: Cult”
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Make-up
“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz
Best Hair Styling
“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign
Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)
Best Make-up
“Mamma Mia!”
Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers
Best Hair Styling
“Mamma Mia!”
Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia
CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING
Best Make-up
“Henry Danger”
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills
Best Hair Styling
“Henry Danger”
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Make-up
“The Bold and the Beautiful”
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman
Best Hair Styling
“The Bold and the Beautiful”
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon