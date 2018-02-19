‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Win Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

“Blade Runner 2049,” “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Dunkirk” were among the film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 65th annual Golden Reel Awards Sunday night. Netflix lorded over the television fields with wins for five series, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” picked up a pair of trophies.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s virtual reality experience “Carne y Arena” was awarded in the special venue category. The installation, currently on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2017 and received an Honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the organization’s November Governors Awards ceremony.

There were a pair of ties from the MPSE, in the computer interactive gameplay (“Call of Duty: WWII” and “Star Wars: Battlefront II”) and episodic long form (“Godless” and “Ozark”) categories.

Director Kathryn Bigelow, whose films “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty” won Oscars for sound editing, received the Filmmaker Award, while Golden Reel nominee John P. Fasal (“The Fugitive,” “I Am Legend”) received the Career Achievement honor.

Related BAFTA Awards Rubber Stamps Some Oscar Frontrunners, Upsets Others Cinematographers Heed John Huston's Advice to 'Shoot With Your Gut'

This year’s Oscar nominees for sound editing are “Baby Driver,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk,” “The Shape of Water” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“Dunkirk” received the British Academy award for best sound this year.

Full list of MPSE winners below.

Filmmaker Award

Kathryn Bigelow

Career Achievement Award

John P. Fasal

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“Overwatch” – “Honor and Glory” (Blizzard Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE, David Farmer, Geoff Garnett, Kris Giampa, Paul Lackey, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Chris DeLaPena

Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Music Editor / Composer: Neal Acree

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Homegrown” (National Film and Television School)

Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

“Carne y Arena” (Legendary Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts

Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer

Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts

Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE

Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier

Audio Director: Steve Morris

ADR Editor: Brian Chumney

Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife

Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

(TIE)

“Call of Duty: WWII” (Activision)

Audio Director: David Swenson

Audio Leads: Michael Caisley, Don Veca

Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco, Andrew Lackey, MPSE, Mark Kilborn, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Vadim Nuniyants, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Johnson, Bob Love

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe

Lead Dialogue Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale

Dialogue Editors: Joseph Lyford, Jesse Garcia, MPSE, Duncan Brown, Dutch Hill, Micah Loken, MPSE, Dan P. Francis

Audio Artists: Sheridan Willard, Nicholas D’Amato

Supervising Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Jonathan Mayer

Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher

“Star Wars: Battlefront II” (Electronic Arts)

Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster

Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw

Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“Halo Wars 2” (Microsoft Studios)

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston

Audio Director: Paul Lipson

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey

Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“In Search of Fellini” (AMBI Distribution)

Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai

Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Sound Designer: Ben Zarai

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue

Music Editor: Jennifer Nash

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Becoming Bond”

Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE, K. Joshua Fernberg

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield

Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson

Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Lego DC Super Hero Girls” – “Brain Drain” (Warner Brothers)

Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, D.J. Lynch

Foley Editors: Matthew Saiz, Aran Tanchum

Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia, MPSE

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Music Editor: Bijan Olia

ADR Editor: George Peters

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“Oasis” (Amazon Studios)

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix

Foley Editor: Philip Clements

Foley Artist: Anna Wright, Catherine Thomas

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

(TIE)

“Godless” – “Homecoming” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou

“Ozark” – “The Toll” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple

Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael

Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Black Mirror” – “USS Callister” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark

Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“The Get Down” – “Only from Exile Can We Come Home” (Netflix)

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“Game of Thrones” – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE

Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Game of Thrones” – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical

“Stranger Things” – “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” (Netflix)

Music Editor: David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00

“Superstore” – “Tornado” (NBC)

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves

Sound Effects Editor: David Mann

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann

Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel

Foley Editor: Gary Marullo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

“Blade Runner 2049” (Warner Brothers)

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Theo Green

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,

Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (20th Century Fox)

Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files

Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer

Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez

ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score

“Dunkirk” (Warner Brothers)

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Ryan Rubin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

“The Greatest Showman” (20th Century Fox)

Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar

Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Loveless” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev

Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov

Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova

Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev

Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Jane” (National Geographic)

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson

Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Will Digby

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Coco” (Disney)

Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes

Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,

Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan

Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE

Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones