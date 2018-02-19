‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Win Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

“Blade Runner 2049,” “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Dunkirk” were among the film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 65th annual Golden Reel Awards Sunday night. Netflix lorded over the television fields with wins for five series, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” picked up a pair of trophies.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s virtual reality experience “Carne y Arena” was awarded in the special venue category. The installation, currently on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2017 and received an Honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the organization’s November Governors Awards ceremony.
There were a pair of ties from the MPSE, in the computer interactive gameplay (“Call of Duty: WWII” and “Star Wars: Battlefront II”) and episodic long form (“Godless” and “Ozark”) categories.
Director Kathryn Bigelow, whose films “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty” won Oscars for sound editing, received the Filmmaker Award, while Golden Reel nominee John P. Fasal (“The Fugitive,” “I Am Legend”) received the Career Achievement honor.
This year’s Oscar nominees for sound editing are “Baby Driver,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk,” “The Shape of Water” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
“Dunkirk” received the British Academy award for best sound this year.
Full list of MPSE winners below.
Filmmaker Award
Kathryn Bigelow
Career Achievement Award
John P. Fasal
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
“Overwatch” – “Honor and Glory” (Blizzard Entertainment)
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE, David Farmer, Geoff Garnett, Kris Giampa, Paul Lackey, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Chris DeLaPena
Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Music Editor / Composer: Neal Acree
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Homegrown” (National Film and Television School)
Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
“Carne y Arena” (Legendary Entertainment)
Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts
Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE
Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier
Audio Director: Steve Morris
ADR Editor: Brian Chumney
Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife
Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
(TIE)
“Call of Duty: WWII” (Activision)
Audio Director: David Swenson
Audio Leads: Michael Caisley, Don Veca
Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco, Andrew Lackey, MPSE, Mark Kilborn, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Vadim Nuniyants, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Johnson, Bob Love
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe
Lead Dialogue Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale
Dialogue Editors: Joseph Lyford, Jesse Garcia, MPSE, Duncan Brown, Dutch Hill, Micah Loken, MPSE, Dan P. Francis
Audio Artists: Sheridan Willard, Nicholas D’Amato
Supervising Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Jonathan Mayer
Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher
“Star Wars: Battlefront II” (Electronic Arts)
Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster
Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw
Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
“Halo Wars 2” (Microsoft Studios)
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston
Audio Director: Paul Lipson
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey
Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
“In Search of Fellini” (AMBI Distribution)
Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai
Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Sound Designer: Ben Zarai
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue
Music Editor: Jennifer Nash
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
“Becoming Bond”
Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE, K. Joshua Fernberg
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield
Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson
Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
“Lego DC Super Hero Girls” – “Brain Drain” (Warner Brothers)
Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, D.J. Lynch
Foley Editors: Matthew Saiz, Aran Tanchum
Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia, MPSE
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Music Editor: Bijan Olia
ADR Editor: George Peters
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
“Oasis” (Amazon Studios)
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix
Foley Editor: Philip Clements
Foley Artist: Anna Wright, Catherine Thomas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
(TIE)
“Godless” – “Homecoming” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou
“Ozark” – “The Toll” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple
Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael
Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Black Mirror” – “USS Callister” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark
Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
“The Get Down” – “Only from Exile Can We Come Home” (Netflix)
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
“Game of Thrones” – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE
Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Game of Thrones” – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
“Stranger Things” – “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” (Netflix)
Music Editor: David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00
“Superstore” – “Tornado” (NBC)
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves
Sound Effects Editor: David Mann
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann
Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
Foley Editor: Gary Marullo
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
“Blade Runner 2049” (Warner Brothers)
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Theo Green
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,
Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
“War for the Planet of the Apes” (20th Century Fox)
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files
Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer
Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez
ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score
“Dunkirk” (Warner Brothers)
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Ryan Rubin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
“The Greatest Showman” (20th Century Fox)
Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“Loveless” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev
Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov
Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova
Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev
Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“Jane” (National Geographic)
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson
Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Coco” (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes
Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,
Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan
Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE
Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones