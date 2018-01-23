‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Shape of Water’ Lead Golden Reel Nominations for Sound Editing

Four films — “Baby Driver,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water” — have each received three nominations for the 65th Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards.

The winners will be announced Feb. 18 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Members of the sound editing teams on each of the four films were nominated in the categories for music score, dialogue/ADR and effects/foley. “Coco” and “War for the Planet of the Apes” each took two nominations.

The MPSE has already announced that Kathryn Bigelow will receive the filmmaker award and John P. Fasal will be presented with the career achievement award.

A complete list of nominees follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Cars 3

Disney

Sound Designer: Thomas Myers

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brian Chumney

Sound Effects Editors: EJ Holowicki, Benjamin A. Burtt

ADR Editor: Michael Silvers

Audio Artist: Anthony Defrancesco

Foley Editor: Qianbahui Yang, MPSE

Music Editor: Joe E. Rand

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan

Foley Editor: Terry Eckton

Related France, Capital of Film, Provides 30% Rebate to Foreign Producers ‘Dunkirk,' ‘Black Mirror’ Among Winners at Casting Society Artios Awards

Coco

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: J.R. Grubbs

Sound Designer: Chris Boyes

Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker

Foley Editors: Terry Eckton, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan

Despicable Me 3

Universal

Supervising Sound Editor: Dennis Leonard

Sound Designer: Tim Nielsen

Dialogue Editor: Matthew Hartman

Sound Effects Editors: Mac Smith, Andre J.H. Zweers

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Richard Gould

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Music Editor: Slamm Andrews

Ferdinand

20th Century Fox

Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Gwendolyn Whittle, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dmitri Makarov

Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker

Sound Effects Editors: Leff Lefferts, Pascal Garneau, Devon Kelly, Christopher Barnett, EJ Holowicki

Foley Editors: E. Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning, Qianbaihui Yang, MPSE

ADR Editors: Jamie Branquinho, Will Ralston

Music Editor: Tom Carlson

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden, Scott Curtis

The Breadwinner

Gkids

Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Fountain, Nelson Ferreira

Sound Effects Editors: Dashen Naidoo, Tyler Whitham

Foley Artist: John Elliot

Foley Editor: Kevin Schultz

Music Editor: Erich Stratmann

The Lego Batman Movie

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rick Lisle

Sound Effects Editors: Fabian Sanjurjo, Andrew Miller, Mario Gabrieli, Jared Dwyer, Emma Mitchell,

Nigel Christensen, Terry Rodman, Christopher S. Aud, MPSE, F. Hudson Miller, MPSE, Beth Bezzina

Dialogue Editors: Sonal Joshi, Derryn Pasquill, Linda Yeaney

Foley Artist: John Simpson, MPSE

Music Editor: Will Kaplan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Paramount

Sound Designer: Kent Sparling

Sound Effects Editors: Zach Martin

Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE

Foley Editor: Andrea Gard

Foley Artist: Andrea Gard

Bill Nye: The Science Guy

PBS

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE

Sound Design: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Morton Groth Brandt

Dialogue Editor: Jacques Pedersen

Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen

Foley Artist: Heikki Hossi, MPSE

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Showtime

Supervising Sound Editors: Andy Shelley, Steven Griffiths

Dialogue Editor: Justin Dolby

Foley Editor: Keith Partridge

Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editor: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Suarez

Foley Editor: Rachel Chancey

Icarus

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: E.J. Holowicki, Chris Barnett

Supervising Music Editor: Adam Peters

Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren

In Pursuit of Silence

The Cinema Guild

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Bissinger

Sound Designer: Steve Bissinger

Dialogue Editor: Shaun Farley, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Zach Martin

Jane

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Jackson

Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Will Digby

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Score: A Film Music Documentary

Gravitas Ventures

Supervising Sound Editors: Kari Barber, MPSE, Peter Bawiec, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Kari Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Peter Bawiec, MPSE

Foley Editor: Kari Barber, MPSE

Music Editor: Peter Bawiec, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

The Orchard

Supervising Sound Editor: Valerie Deloof

Sound Effects Editors: Maia Szymczak, Atoine Bertucci

Dialogue Editor: Agnes Ravez

Foley Artists: Pascal Chauvin, Franck Tassel

First They Killed My Father

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Sven Taits

Sound Designers: Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker

Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Rob Malone, Eilam Hoffman

ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Jens Peterson

Foley Editors: Lilly Blazewicz, Nicholas Freemantle

Foley Artists: Peter Burgiss, Jason Swanscott

The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki

MUBI

Supervising Sound Editor: Pietu Korhonen

Sound Effects Editors: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE, Erik Bjerknes

Foley Editor: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Loveless

Sony Pictures Classics

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev

Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov

Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova

Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev

Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva

Thelma

The Orchard

Sound Designers: Gisle Tveito, Fredric Vogel, Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Ingar Asdahl, Therese Næss Diesen, Peder Hammerborg

Foley Editor: Yvonne Stenberg

Foley Artist: Roy Fenstad

Wolf Warrior 2

Well Go USA Entertainment / H Collective

Supervising Sound Editor: Hayden Collow

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Ward

Dialogue Editor: Martin Kwok

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Stutter, Matt Lambourn, Brent Burge, Paul Pirola, Tom Scott-Toft

Foley Editor: Craig Tomlinson

Music Editor: Steve Gallagher

Foley Artist: James Carroll

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score

Baby Driver

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Julian Slater, MPSE

Music Editor: Bradley Farmer

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros

Supervising Music Editor: Clint Bennett

Music Editors: Ryan Rubin, Del Spiva

Dunkirk

Warner Bros

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editors: Ryan Rubin, Chris Barrett

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Warner Bros

Supervising Music Editor: Simon Changer

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

The Lost City of Z

Amazon Studios

Music Editor: Katherine Gordon Miller

The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight

Music Editors: Cam McLauchlin, Rob Hegedus, Dustin Harris\

Transformers: The Last Knight

Paramount Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editors: Jeannette Surga, Jason Ruder, Brian Lawson, Sam Zeines, Daniel DiPrima, Darryl Hall, Phillip Tallman, Dane Leon

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros

Music Editors: Simon Changer, J.J. George, Christopher Benstead, Gerard McCann

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

Beauty and the Beast

Disney

Supervising Music Editor: Christopher Benstead

Music Editors: Robin Morrison, Chris Brooks

Scoring Editor: Robin Baynton

Coco

Disney

Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE

Music Editor: Warren Brown

The Greatest Showman

20th Century Fox

Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar

Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

Baby Driver

Sony Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Julian Slater, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dan Morgan

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Byron Wilson

Dialogue Editor: Michael Hertlein

Darkest Hour

Focus Features

Supervising Sound Editors: Becki Ponting, Craig Berkey

Dialogue Editor: Michael Marroussas

Detroit

Annapurna Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul N.J. Ottosson

Supervising ADR Editors: Daniel Saxlid, Laura Graham

Dialogue Editor: Robert Troy

Dunkirk

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: Hugo Weng

Supervising ADR Editor: David Bach

ADR Editor: Russell Farmarco

The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight

Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira

Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy, MPSE

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Fox Searchlight

Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundstrom

Dialogue Editor: Matthew Skelding

ADR Editor: Brian Bowles

War for the Planet of the Apes

20th Century Fox

Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files

Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer

Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez

ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

Baby Driver

Sony Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Julian Slater, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jeremy Price, Martin Cantwell, Arthur Graley, Rown Watson

Foley Editor: Peter Hanson

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Peter Burgis

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Theo Green

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE, Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm

Dunkirk

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Mitchell, Randy Torres

Foley Editor: Michael Dressel

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Logan

20th Century Fox

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound Designers: Wayne Lemmer, Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Doug Jackson

Foley Editors: Matthew Harrison, John Morris

Foley Artists: John T. Cucci, MPSE, Dan O’Connell

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Assistant Sound Designer: Steve Orlando

Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella

Sound Effects Editors: Coya Elliot, Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland

Foley Editors: Kim Patrick, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight

Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Tyler Whitham, Dashen Naidoo, Kevin Howard, MPSE, Alex Bullick

Foley Editor: Steve Bain

Foley Artists: Pete Persaud, Gina Gyles

Thor: Ragnarok

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designers: David Farmer, Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: David Chrastka, Steve Orlando, Jeremy Bowker, Samson Neslund

Foley Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jacob Riehle

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

War for the Planet of the Apes

20th Century Fox

Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files

Sound Effects Editors: David Grimaldi, Jack Whittaker, MPSE, Ken McGill, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez

Foley Editors: John Morris, Matthew Harrison, Thom Brennan, Willard Overstreet

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John T. Cucci, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00

Ballers

“Bull Rush”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus

Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini, MPSE

Foley Artists: Damien Smith, Joseph T. Sabella

Music Editor: Bruno Roussel

Brooklyn Nine Nine

“The Fugitive”

Fox Networks

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves

Sound Effects Editor: David Mann

Foley Editor: Gary Marullo

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Foley Artists: Michael Lyle, Ginger Geary

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

“A Little Conversation About Trust”

Amazon Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Marla McGuire, MPSE

Sound Designer: Lloyd Stuart Martin

Dialogue / ADR Editor: Jason Krane, MPSE

Foley Editor: Mitch Lestner, MPSE

Music Editor: Dean Menta

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

Room 104

“Red Tent”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Zimmerman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Perry Robertson

Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren

Superstore

“Tornado”

NBC

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves

Sound Effects Editor: David Mann

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann

Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel

Foley Editor: Gary Marullo

The Good Place

“Janet and Michael”

NBC

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough

Dialogue Editor: Greg Brown

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Foley Artists: Dominique Decaudain-Tabach, Pamela Kahn, MPSE

The Off Season

“Do Not Disturb”

ABC

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Camperell, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jason Krane, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Austin Krier

Foley Editor: Corey Eccles

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Vice Principals

“The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”

HBO



Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad, MPSE

Sound Designers: Marc Meyer, Chad Hughes, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Karen Foster, Dale Chaloukian

ADR Editor: George Haddad, MPSE

Foley Editor: Butch Wolf

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical

Dark

“Dark Secrets”

Netflix

Music Editor: Lewis Morison

Game of Thrones

“Beyond the Wall”

HBO

Music Editor: David Klotz

Mr. Robot

“runtime-err0r.r00”

FX Network

Music Editor: Ben Zale

Stranger Things

“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Netflix

Music Editor: David Klotz

The Get Down

“Unfold Your Own Myth”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editor: Jordan Ross

The Handmaid’s Tale

“Offred”

MGM Television / HULU

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

The Leftovers

“It’s a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World

HBO

Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE

Twin Peaks

“Part 8”

Showtime

Sound Designer: David Lynch

Music and Sound Editor: Dean Huley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Feud

“And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”

FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Lance Wiseman

Game of Thrones

“The Spoils of War”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE

Halt and Catch Fire

“So It Goes”

AMC

Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Cahill

Supervising ADR Editor: Sara Benchivega

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel-Koch

Orange Is the New Black

“Storm-y Weather”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: John Kincade

Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesan, MPSE

Stranger Things

“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Tiffany Griffith

ADR Editor: Bradley North, MPSE

The Crown

“Paterfamilias”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Kallis Shamaris

Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre

The Handmaid’s Tale

“Offred”

MGM Television / HULU

Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum

Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake

Dialogue Editor: Brent Picket

Vikings

“Homeland”

History

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum

Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake

Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

Game of Thrones

“The Spoils of War”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE

Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Marvel’s The Punisher

“Memento Mori”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lauren J. Stephens, MPSE

Sound Designer: Jordan Wilby

Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Golodner

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE

Foley Artists: Zane D. Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

Mr. Robot

“runtime-err0r.r00”

FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Buchholz

Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer

Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Alex Knickerbocker, Mike Marino

Sound Editors: Andrew Morgado, Adam DeCoster, Rene Garcia

Foley Artists: Dominique Decaudain-Tabach, Pamela Kahn, MPSE

Shooter

“The Dark End of the Street”

USA Network

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea

Sound Designer: David Barbee, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor:Russell Gorsky, MPSE

Foley Artitst: Joseph T. Sabella, Damien Smith

Stranger Things

“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North, MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Hennigan

Sound Effects Editor: Jordan Wilby, MPSE

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE

Foley Artists: Zane D. Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

Taboo

“Episode 8”

FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Andy Kennedy, Saoirse Christopherson, Alex Ellerington

Foley Artist: Catherine Thomas

The Brave

“Stealth”

NBC

Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Niremberg, MPSE

Sound Designer: Trevor Gates

Foley Editors: Benjamin Gieschin, Terry Boyd, Jr.

Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey

Vikings

“The Reckoning”

History

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall, MPSE

Sound Designer: Steve Madeiros

Sound Effects Editor: Brennan Mercer

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

Descendants 2

Disney

Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE

Music Editor: Richard Brown

Ozark

Netflix

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Fuhrmann

Rebel

“Pilot”

BET

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

The Get Down

“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Vikings

“The Departed”

History

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Black Mirror

“USS Callister”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark

Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas

Godless

“Homecoming”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn

Dialogue Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Greg Swiatlowski

ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou

Ozark

“The Toll”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Steve Grubbs

Supervising ADR Editor: Steve Grubbs

Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE

The Deuce

“Pilot”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Ralston, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Alexa Zimmerman

ADR Editor: Mary Ellen Porto

The Long Road Home

“Black Sunday”

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregory King, Greg Brown

Dialogue Editor: Jeffrey Dyal

ADR Editor: Jim Matheny

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Black Mirror

“USS Callister”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark

Sound Effects Editor: Kenny Clark

Godless

“Homecoming”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou

Gotham

“Destiny Calling”

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad, MPSE

Sound Designer: Chad Hughes, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, MPSE, George Haddad, MPSE

Foley Editor: James Howe

Foley Artists: Joey Sabella, Joanie Rowe, MPSE

Ozark

“The Toll”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Steve Grubbs

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple

Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael

The Long Road Home

“Black Sunday”

National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregory King, Greg Brown

Sound Effects Editors: Yann Delpuech, John Greasley, Dan Gamache

Foley Artist: John Sievert

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield

Sound Effects Editors: Demetri Evdoxiadis, Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE

Music Editor: Abhay Manusmare

Fire Chasers: The New Chasers

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Ugo Derouard

Sound Designer: Ugo Derouard

Dialogue Editor: Mehmaz Mohabati

Sound Effects Editor: Rian Balvin

Oasis

Amazon Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix

Foley Editor: Philip Clement

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

The Sultan and the Saint

Unity Productions Foundation

Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Davies, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Kevin Hill

Sound Effects Editor: Rich Russey

Superheroes Decoded

History

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein, Thomas Ryan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Justice League

“Dark”

Warner Brothers

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Supervising Music Editor: Christine Luethje, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Carlos Sanches

Scoring Editor: Robert J. Kral

Lego DC Super Hero Girls

“Brain Drain”

Warner Brothers

Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE

Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, Derek Swanson, D.J. Lynch

Foley Editors: Mathew Saiz, Aran Tanchum

Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Music Editor: Bijan Olia

ADR Editor: George Peters

Teen Titans

“The Judas Contract”

Warner Bros

Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE

Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Greg Hainer, D.J. Lynch

Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Derek Swanson, Michael Garcia

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

“Mutant Apocalypse”

Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Cook, Eliot Herman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Brad Meyer, MPSE, Jessey Drake, MPSE

Foley Editor: Roger Pallan

Trollhunters

“Tales of Arcadia”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Hall

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jason Oliver

Sound Effects Editor: Goeun Lee, MPSE, James Miller

Dialogue Editor: Carlos Sanches

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Becoming Bond

Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield

Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson

Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna

Breaking the Day

Supervising Sound Editor: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE

Sound Designer: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Justin Stark

decanted.

Digital Cave Media

Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Davies, MPSE

Dialogue Lead: Kevin Hill

Sound Effects Editor: Rich Bussey

Motivation 3: The Next Generation

The Orchard

Supervising Sound Editor: Shaun Cunningham, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Shaun Cunningham, MPSE

Shot in the Dark

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE

Sound Designer: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Justin Stark

Music Editor: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE

The Defiant Ones

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Nierenberg

Supervising Music Editor: Del Spiva

Dialogue Editor: Tim Niesen

Sound Effects Editors: David Mann, Charles Maynes, MPSE, Brent Findley, MPSE, Steven Iba

Foley Editor: Katrina Frederick

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Sound Designer: Chris Terhune

Foley Artist: Brandon Sanchez

The New Radical

The Orchard

Supervising Sound Editor: Shaun Cunningham, MPSE

Music Editor: April Tucker

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Bruce, Amy Barber

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Havenhurst

Brainstorm Media

Supervising Sound Editors: Eric Lalicata, Tom Boykin

Audio Lead: Dan Snow

Sound Designer: Alex Weiss

ADR Editor: Kyle Lane

Foley Editors: Leah Putlek, Ryan Maguire

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Imperial Dreams

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE, Steven Avila, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Raymond Park, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Jackie Johnson, Ian Shedd

ADR Editor: Ben Whitver

Foley Editors: Terry Boyd, Matt Salib

In Search of Fellini

AMBI Distribution

Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai

Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Sound Designer: Ben Zarai

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espnoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue

Little Evil

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith

Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff

Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Jonathan Greber

Foley Artist: Andrew Gard

Music Editors: Chris McGeary, Angela Claverie

Revolt

Vertical Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Biegel, Chad Hughes, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Terhune, David Barnaby, Shaun Cunningham, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Charles Kolander

Foley Artist: Carsten Richter

The Babysitter

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Dror Mohar

Music Editors: Lodge Worster, Mark Ryan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

Call of Duty: WWII

Activision

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen, MPSE

Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Eric Wedemeyer,

Ryan McSweeney,Don Veca, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco

Audio Director: David Swenson

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Michael Caisley

Foley Editors: Klaus Shipman, Rustam Gimadiyev

Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe

Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher

Destiny 2

Activision

Supervising Sound Editors: Jay Weinland, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Bryen Hensley

Audio Leads: David Henry, Evan Buehler

Sound Designers: Jesse Rope, Carsten Rojhan, Zach Thomas, Daniel Raimo, Beau Jimenez,

Nick Interlandi,Tami Tomito, Bryan Celano, Daniele Carli, MPSE, Stosh Tuszynski

Foley Supervisor: Jesse Garcia, MPSE

Foley Editor: Viktor Phoenix

Foley Artists: Cory Coken, Jamie Vanadia, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Music Editors: Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist

Halo Wars 2

Microsoft Studios

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston

Audio Director: Paul Lipson

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey

Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev

Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare

Microsoft Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Patrick Ginn

Sound Designers: Chad Bedell, Shannon Potter, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Audio Director: Paul Lipson

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Finley

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Star Wars: Battlefront

Electronic Arts

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designer: Tim Walston, MPSE

Audio Director: Olivier Asselin

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Braden Parkes, Samuel Justice, Graham Donnelly

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev

Dialogue Editor: Johannie Gervais

Music Editor: Rodrigo Rubilar

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

Call of Duty: WWII

Activision

Audio Director: David Swenson

Audio Lead: Michael Caisley, Don Veca

Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco

Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe, Josehp Lyford,

Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale, Jesse Garcia, Duncan Brown

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Electronic Arts

Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster

Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw

Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Sony Interactive

Audio Director: Phillip Kovats

Sound Designers: Robert Krekel, Jeremy Rogers, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Justin Mullens

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Eliot Connors, Joe Cavers

Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson

Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Anthony Caruso, Rob Goodson, Ted Kocher, Ernest Johnson, Joel Yarger

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Amazon Adventure

SK Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Thillaye, MPSE

Sound Designer: Ed Douglas

Sound Effects Editor: Karol Mohr

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Steve Munro

ADR Editor: Tony Currie

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm

Foley Editors: Jenna Dala Riva, Davi Aquino

Supervising Music Editor: John Kurlander

Carne Y Arena

Legendary Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE

Sound Designers: Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer

Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts

Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE

Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier

Audio Director: Steve Morris

ADR Editor: Brian Chumney

Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

Foley Editors: Jason Butler, Scott Curtis

Coco VR

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Gedemer, MPSE

Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Francois LaFleur, Bryan Jerden, Christopher Boyes

Sound Effects Editors: Sam Lehmer, Justin Doyle, J.R. Grubbs, Jack Whitacker, MPSE

Dialogue Lead: Travis Prater

Dialogue Editors: Jim Schaefer, Nick Jimenez, Doc Kane, Michael Miller, Greg Crawford

ADR Editors: Howard London, Dave Wilson

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Dee Selby

Audio Artist: Michael Semanick

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

MacGillivray Freeman Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew De Cristofaro, MPSE

Sound Designer: Michael Payne

Foley Editor: David Stanke

Sound Effects Editor: Hector Gika, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Laura Harris Atkinson

We, the Marines

MacGillivray Freeman Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew De Cristofaro, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jay Wilkinson, Alex Knickerbocker

Dialogue Editor: Laura Harris Atkinson

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

Castlevania

“Witchbottle”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Falcone

Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Foley Editor: Roberto Roberto Dominguez Alegria

Dialogue Editors: Tom Maydeck, Mark Mercado

Foley Artist: Cynthia Merrill

Justice League Action

“Follow That Space Cab!”

Warner Bros

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Keatts

Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE

Foley Editor: John Hegedes

Not Normal

EmSquared

Supervising Sound Editors: Eric Marks, MPSE, Matt MacDonald

Overwatch

“Honor and Glory”

Blizzard Entertainment



Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck

Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick

Music Editor: Neal Acree

Rick and Morty

“Pickle Rick”

Adult Swim

Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra

Sound Effects Editors: Kailand Reily, Andrew Twite, Joy Elett, MPSE, Jeff Halbert

Dialogue Editor: Konrad Piñon

Tangled: The Series

“The Quest for Varian”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Sound Effects Editors: Gerry Gonzalez, Carlos Sanches

Dialogue Editor: Jason Oliver

Foley Editor: Goeun Lee, MPSE

Music Editor: Kevin Kliesch

The Adventure of Puss in Boots

“A Savage Place”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Heather Olsen, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Shawn Bohonos

Sound Designer: Heather Olsen, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Robbi Smith, MPSE

Foley Editors: David Bonilla, MPSE, Chris Coyne

Foley Artist: John Lampinen

Star Wars: Rebels

“Trails of the Darksaber”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Kim Patrick

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artist: Ronni Brown

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Don’t Think of a Pink Elephant

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Mark Bailey

Dreamweavers

Loyola Marymount University

Sound Designers: Yi Ming Zhou, Amanda Ziles

Homegrown

National Film and Television School

Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas

The Mayflower

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Sam Boulton

Poles Apart

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Morgan Muse