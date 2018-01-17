Angelina Jolie to be Honored by American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers has selected Angelina Jolie as the recipient of its 2018 ASC Board of Governors Award.

The presentation will be made at the 32nd annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Feb. 17 at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The ASC Board of Governors Award is given to individuals in the industry whose body of work has made “significant and indelible contributions to cinema.” It is the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer, and is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

“Angelina Jolie sets a high standard,” ASC president Kees van Oostrum said. “She is a true artist, with a strong vision and collaborative spirit. She has also entertained us through her work, but more importantly has brought significant social issues to our attention. For her wide-ranging accomplishments, we are honored to present her with our Board of Governors Award.”

Previous recipients of the ASC Board of Governors Award include Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, Warren Beatty, Francis Ford Coppola, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Ron Howard, Sydney Pollack, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg.

Jolie won Golden Globe awards for her roles in “George Wallace” in 1997 and “Gia” in 1998. The latter also earned her a SAG award. She won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1999 for James Mangold’s “Girl, Interrupted.” Her film credits include “Maleficent,” Clint Eastwood’s “Changeling,” Michael Winterbottom’s “A Mighty Heart,” the action-adventure “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and Martin Campbell’s “Beyond Borders,” in which she played a United Nations relief worker.

Jolie made her feature-film directorial debut with 2011’s “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” and directed and produced “Unbroken” in 2014. She also directed, produced, and wrote “By the Sea” and executive produced the animated feature film “The Breadwinner.” For her fourth feature as a director, Jolie took on “First They Killed My Father,” currently streaming on Netflix. The film has earned BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

In addition to her work as a filmmaker, Jolie is special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, and a visiting professor in practice at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics and Political Science.