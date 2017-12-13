Streaming to Broadway: How New Titles, Talent Grow Buzz Online

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
HadestownNew York Theatre WorkshopBy Anaïs MitchellDeveloped with and directed by Rachel Chavkin2015/16 SEASONMay 6, 2016—July 3, 2016With Hadestown, celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and inventive two-time Obie award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Three Pianos; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) transform Mitchell's "phenomenal concept album" (Rolling Stone) into a bold new work for the stage. This folk opera follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Together we travel from wide open plains where love and music are not enough nourishment to survive the winter, down to Hadestown, an industrialized world of mindless labor and full stomachs. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against death.Scenery by Rachel HauckCostumes by Michael KrassLighting by Bradley KingSound by Robert KaplowitzProperties by Noah MeaseArrangements & Orchestrations by Michael ChorneyMusic Supervision, Co-arrangements & Orchestrations by Todd SickafooseMusic Direction by Liam RobinsonChoreography by David NeumannDramaturgy by Ken CernigliaCo-conceived by Ben t. MatchstickStage Manager Lindsey TurteltaubFeaturing Nabiyah Be, Damon Daunno, Lulu Fall, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, Jessie Shelton, Chris Sullivan, Shaina Taub
CREDIT: Courtesy of Joan Marcus

It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender.

A live recording of the New York Theatre Workshop production, which ran May 6-July 31, 2016, dropped in October, and since then the album had passed 680,000 track streams, according to Nielsen SoundScan. That’s notably more than the tally for established musicals like “Come From Away” (332,000) and “War Paint” (218,000).

“It was like a little Off Broadway show last summer,” marveled Mara Isaacs, one of the commercial producers shepherding the show’s further life. “Where did all these people come from?”

“Hadestown” is just the latest example of new musical-theater titles and talent gaining traction through the likes of You-Tube, Twitter and Spotify — especially with work that appeals to younger-skewing audiences who are both theater fans and digital natives.

Related

Songwriting partners Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk, whose musical “The Mad Ones” is playing at Off Broadway’s 59E59 Theaters, have a YouTube channel that’s racked up more than 7 million views. (The most popular song, “Run Away With Me,” sung by Aaron Tveit, now stands at 1.1 million.) Kerrigan estimated the fanbase to be about 65% female, with 60%-70% of those in the 15-30 age range.

Prior to “The Mad Ones,” the pair has had only one show, all-ages musical “Henry and Mudge,” play Off Broadway — and that was back in 2006.

“At this point we have to assume that almost everyone who has come into contact with our work encountered it online,” Lowdermilk said.

For “The Mad Ones,” that translates into a spike in younger theatergoers buying tickets at 59E59, according to the venue’s marketing director, Kirsty Gaukel. For Kerrigan and Lowdermilk, it means a quantifiable fanbase interested in the team’s developing projects, like the immersive house-party musical “The Bad Years.”

The songwriters admit there’s no strategy to their digital presence, other than turning to online as a cost-effective, accessible way to connect with fans. Producers of “Dear Evan Hansen,” on the other hand, had a clear blueprint for using streaming to build buzz as the show made its way from D.C.’s Arena Stage in 2015 to Off Broadway’s Second Stage in the spring of 2016 to Broadway later that year.

Prior to the Off Broadway run, the “Hansen” team released a streamable (but not downloadable) recording of the song “Waving Through a Window,” exclusively on the show’s website. By the time it was taken down just before the Broadway opening, it had racked up more than 1 million streams, according to Situation Interactive, the agency that handles digital marketing for the musical.

It was all part of a plan that featured fan-engagement pushes like personalized tweets, a surprise tune drop and a digital listening party for the cast album. The strategy meshed well with the already healthy digital presence of songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who built up a youthful audience with fan-favorite musical “Edges” and their work on NBC’s “Smash.” (On Nielsen SoundScan, “Dear Evan Hansen” now weighs in at a whopping 118 million track streams.)

For “Hadestown,” which recently wrapped up a run at the Citadel Theater in Edmonton, the cast recording’s digital popularity came as a surprise, likely seeded over a long developmental period that included a 2010 concept album for which the show’s creator, musician Anaïs Mitchell, enlisted guest stars like Ani DiFranco and Justin Vernon, the front man of band Bon Iver.

Now that the “Hadestown” fanbase has been established, it might just carry the musical to Broadway. “That certainly is a good destination for it,” Isaacs said.

More Legit

  • HadestownNew York Theatre WorkshopBy Anaïs MitchellDeveloped

    Streaming to Broadway: How New Titles, Talent Grow Buzz Online

    It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender. A live […]

  • Chrissy Metz

    Chrissy Metz to Star in Neil LaBute's 'Fat Pig' at Geffen Playhouse

    It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender. A live […]

  • 'Death Becomes Her' Musical in Development

    'Death Becomes Her' Musical in Development for Kristin Chenoweth

    It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender. A live […]

  • Stagecraft podcast John Leguizamo

    Stagecraft Podcast: John Leguizamo Says He's a 'True Ghetto Nerd'

    It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender. A live […]

  • Farinelli and the King Broadway

    Broadway Box Office: 'Farinelli and the King' Makes Royal Debut

    It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender. A live […]

  • Downtown Race Riot review

    Off Broadway Review: Chloë Sevigny in 'Downtown Race Riot'

    It’s been a year and a half since “Hadestown” was an Off Broadway hit, but fires are still burning for the folk-rock musical. They’ve blazed up online, where the show’s streaming success points to digital platforms as an increasingly reliable tool to help producers move a show from buzzy blip to Broadway contender. A live […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad