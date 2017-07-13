‘Atlanta’ Is Lone Freshman Comedy To Break Through 2017 Emmys

In a year of repeat comedy contenders, one new series managed to break through.

FX’s critically-acclaimed hip-hop comedy “Atlanta” from triple-threat Donald Glover is the lone freshman series to score a nomination in the major comedy series category this year. Overall, “Atlanta” earned six Emmy nominations.

“Atlanta” follows in the footsteps of last year’s freshman breakout comedy “Master of None,” which was nominated in 2016 in the comedy series, lead actor, writing, and directing categories — and took the trophy for writing — and, like “Atlanta,” is also from a multi-hyphenate auteur, Aziz Ansari. This year, both Glover and Ansari will be up against each other for comedy series, comedy actor and writing. Glover also nabbed an addition nod for directing.

In addition to critical acclaim, “Atlanta” has already been an awards magnet, picking up best comedy series statues at the WGA Awards, the PGA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes all earlier this year. Glover himself also took top prizes in directing (from the Image Awards) as well as acting (Critics Choice and Golden Globes). The series also won the overall title of TV Program of the Year at the AFI Awards, as well as a Peabody Award.

To earn the Emmy gold, though, it will have to topple two-time comedy series champion “Veep,” as well as “Black-ish,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and the aforementioned “Master of None.”