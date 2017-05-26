Netflix Cancels London Premieres of ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘GLOW’ in Wake of Manchester Attack

Netflix is the latest entertainment company to cancel events in London in the wake of Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

The streaming service will no longer hold premieres for “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 and “GLOW,” its new original series from “Orange” creator Jenji Kohan based on the 1980s female wrestling league of the same name. The event was scheduled for May 30 at England’s Curzon Mayfair Cinema.

“​Following the terrible events in Manchester on Monday night, we have decided to cancel our special screening of Orange is the New Black and GLOW on Tuesday 30th May,” a Netflix spokesperson said on Thursday. “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy.​”​

Warner Bros. axed its screening of “Wonder Woman” on Wednesday and Universal scrapped its debut of “The Mummy” earlier on Thursday. Ariana Grande, whose concert at England’s Manchester Arena was the target of the bombing, canceled her European tour shows through June 5 in Switzerland, including two performances that had been scheduled to take place in London.

The tragedy left 22 people dead and dozens others wounded.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terrorism threat level from “severe” to “critical,” and warned that another attack on the United Kingdom could be “imminent.” Six men and one woman have been arrested so far in the U.K. in connection to the deadly attack.