Blumhouse Television has set up shop with ITV Studios, which has bought a 45% stake in Jason Blum’s growing TV production arm.

The deal calls for Blumhouse and ITV Studios to set up an autonomous studio operation focusing on what Blumhouse described as “dark genre programming for global audiences.”

Among Blumhouse’s high-profile projects is the limited series “Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes” about the downfall of Roger Ailes at Fox News, based on Gabriel Sherman’s biography “The Loudest Voice in the Room.” Blumhouse said the project shepherded by filmmaker Tom McCarthy and Sherman is in development at Showtime.

Blumhouse TV had previously been in under a deal with Universal Cable Productions. The banner will continue to co-producer with UCP a series adaptation of its horror hit “The Purge,” for USA Network and Syfy. “Purge” director James DeMonaco is overseeing the series with producing partner Sebastien K. Lemercier and Platinum Dunes.

The TV pact was unveiled Tuesday by Blum and ITV Studios managing director Julian Bellamy.

“Over the past few years, we have been working to build Blumhouse Television into an independent studio so we can have the autonomy to work with the best storytellers and give them freedom to create the best dark genre programming. It is a dream that day is here,” Blum said. “Julian and his team at ITV are remarkable partners and we can’t wait to kick things off with ‘The Purge‘ and ‘Secure and Hold.’ “

Blumhouse TV has grown quickly since its launch in 2012 with a diverse slate that includes unscripted series such as HBO’s “The Jinx” and A&E’s “Cold Case Files” and high-end scripted fare including HBO’s Emmy-winning “The Normal Heart” and the upcoming HBO drama “Sharp Objects.”

Blum’s film company is in the midst of a 10-year deal with Universal Pictures, where it’s most recent hit is the buzzy “Get Out” from director Jordan Peele.

Blumhouse said the investment from ITV would position the company to thrive as an independent operation at a time when global demand for TV content seems limitless.

“Jason and his team have an unrivaled reputation in the suspense and thriller genres, delivering hit after hit at the U.S. and international box office,” Bellamy said. “They have very quickly established an enviable track record by applying these skills to television and we are delighted to come on board for the next stage of the company’s exciting development. This partnership is another step forward in ITV Studios building a global scripted business of scale.”

Blumhouse TV is headed by co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, who extended their contracts with the company as part of the sale to TV. The pair report to Blum and Blumhouse president Charles Layton.

Blumhouse was advised on the deal with ITV by Carmen Carpenter of Evolution Media Capital.

