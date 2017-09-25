TV Review: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS and CBS All Access

When Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) first meets Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), his room is dimly lit. He mutters something about an eye condition requiring low light, but, as with most of his statements, there appears to be information the captain is deliberately refusing to share.
Lorca’s lair is far from the only interior on “Star Trek: Discovery” that is shadowy. As Burnham frequently negotiates dark corridors and murky settings, one thing becomes clear: “Discovery” is trying, with some success, to convey that this is not your father’s “Star Trek.”
It might be your mother’s, if she is a fan of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” which is widely considered to be the best of the “Trek” TV efforts. (To forestall nerd debates, yes, each Federation series has its merits, but “Deep Space Nine” and “The Next Generation” top most critics’ lists.)
The later seasons of “Deep Space Nine” depicted an array of conflicted characters — led by Benjamin Sisko, an African-American captain played by Avery Brooks — fighting a grinding, complicated war that sapped their energy and challenged their ethics even as it strengthened their bonds of friendship and love. It was serialized — a rarity back then for any drama, let alone a “Trek” series — and it grew more and more character-oriented over time. At first glance, “Discovery” appears to be paying some homage to the spirit of “DS9”: Ongoing story arcs are woven through the first three episodes (and clearly will continue beyond those hours), and its resourceful protagonist has as many challenges in front of her as Sisko often did.
Of course, “Discovery” has yet to prove itself a worthy successor to “The Next Generation,” “Deep Space Nine” or “Battlestar Galactica” (where several “DS9” writers ended up after that “Trek” series ended). But there are reasons to hope that “Discovery” will be promising addition to the “Trek” canon. If it capitalizes on the conflicts at its core, and if it embraces the ambiguity and complexity baked into its DNA, “Discovery” could provide viewers with the kind of character-driven, space-set sci-fi narrative that has long been missing from the television scene. It’s early days yet, and the CBS All Access drama, which contains some wobbly elements, may let lapse into the usual array of alien-of-the-week formulas, but this voyage has potential.
The first three hours of “Star Trek: Discovery” provide serviceable space opera and reasonably exciting interstellar battles. And as a whole, the drama takes the optimism at the core of Gene Roddenberry’s vision and, in the tradition of the best of the “Star Trek” canon, uses it to examine the choices of well-intentioned characters faced with compromises, mysteries, alien cultures and moral dilemmas. “Discovery” may be set in a time of war, but it is not uniformly grim; there are some welcome comedic touches that hit the mark without detracting from the drama’s generally earnest approach.
It’s worth noting that there’s also a fair bit of the original “Star Trek” woven into “Discovery’s” premise, given that it’s set about a decade before the events of that program. Even the communicators look like the flip devices of old. But there’s one detail that unites all the “Trek” series, including this one: There are always Jefferies tubes.
“Discovery” had a difficult gestation process, and so there are a number of narrative hiccups, likely resulting from the departure of original showrunner Bryan Fuller while Season One was still being mapped out. A few plot points and character arcs don’t quite track, and some aspects of the show haven’t gelled yet. The Klingons, who are dangerous enemies in this world, are very elaborately garbed and their scenes are often ponderous and too slow (the actors give their level best, but they labor under imposing facial prosthetics that make their expressions hard to read). Another complaint: The new Federation uniforms are terrible. Why give these capable officers panels of disco-friendly gold cloth on their hips?
But relatively speaking, these are Tribbles — er, I mean, quibbles. The core mission of “Discovery” is to make viewers care about Burnham, and it succeeds in that regard. Martin-Green is charismatic and quietly forceful in the lead role, and her character is an outsider in many ways, which gives “Discovery’s” writers a lot of interesting psychological territory to explore. Her professional relationships in the present and her personal bonds from the past are mostly fraught and complicated, and “Discovery’s” handling of those aspects of her story may well determine whether it becomes must-see viewing or not. The capable cast around Martin-Green — which includes Doug Jones, Isaacs, Anthony Rapp and Mary Wisemen — all make fine first impressions.
Though her parents were human, after their deaths during her childhood, Burnham was raised by Spock’s family on Vulcan. Though she’s energetic and steadfast, she’s not quite as comfortable in the Federation or even among humans as some of her fellow crew members. It remains to be seen whether her African-American identity will be mined for storytelling purposes. “Discovery” hesitantly brings it up once, before quickly dropping it. It would be intriguing — and timely — if “Discovery” explored that aspect of Burnham’s experience now and then, instead of assuming, as “Trek” so often blithely has, that in the future humans will live in a post-racial society.
We don’t at the moment, and that’s just one reason why it’s a real joy to see an African-American woman and a woman of Asian descent (Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Philippa Georgiou) charging through the universe — leading, strategizing and kicking ass when necessary. Though “Discovery” has a number of patches of leaden exposition, the mentoring relationship between the two women is nicely sketched out by Yeoh and Martin-Green.
But it’s the moral murk that Burnham must wade through that gives “Discovery” its tantalizing possibilities. Once the set-up is out of the way — and that takes most of the first three episodes — it will be interesting to see whether new showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts will be able to capably capitalize on the ethical and personal dilemmas inserted into the premise during Fuller’s tenure (his name is among those getting story or script credits in the first two hours).
If “Discovery” builds on the best parts of its opening hours, Burnham will continue to be thrown into situations that have no easy answers and will be given missions that will bring about challenging consequences. It also remains to be seen whether “Discovery” will drive subscriptions to CBS All Access, where episodes will arrive weekly. (The hourlong premiere airs on CBS Sunday; that episode and the second installment hit CBS All Access Sunday night, and “Discovery” outings arrive on the subscription service weekly thereafter.)
“Trek” has been off the air for a while, and the strategy of reviving the TV franchise via CBS All Access is not without risk. And within the world of the show, the Klingons’ philosophy is dark — a new leader rises whose philosophy could be summed up as “Make Kronos Great Again.” But the tenacious drive that Martin-Green brings to her character’s quest to prove herself means no one should count out the Federation just yet.
TV Review: 'Star Trek: Discovery' on CBS and CBS All Access
Crew
Cast
Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Mary Wiseman, Chris Obi, Mary Chieffo, James Frain, Rainn Wilson, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Damon Runyan, Rekha Sharma, Kenneth Mitchell, Clare McConnell, Sam Vartholomeos.
Show was horrible. It was unwatchable. I hate when they do a show that goes back before the other shows. Federation was not at war with Klingon in Voyager or TNG. Hated the filming and mutiny and nothing, but fighting.
The new Seth McFarlane show is much better.
LOL what a turd.
Also LOL that CBS thinks this will sell subscriptions.
Final LOL at Netflix for overpaying for this crap.
I have never been so unhappy with a program. As a life long Star Trek fan they have slapped us in the face and care nothing about why we are fans. I will never forgive CBS for doing this to something I loved. Star Trek was about a positive moral journey. You have trashed this “once great” program. I had a party of 58 and spent a small fortune to set this all up and everyone is mad at CBS. You f#%k the big one on this. Totally missed why we loved this show. I will not watch anymore and I am closing my CBS account.
I will not be watching the show. I hate the way they made the Klingons look.
Notice the Axanar brigade is out in full force.
I loved it. From the opening credits, to the conflicted loyalties, to one very interesting battle. I’m looking forward to future epidodes and happy to pay for it.
It’s a smart show with a complex storyline. I’m going to enjoy the new Klingons, the complex Houses, and above all, a fresh new look at a franchise I’ve known and loved since 1967.
Hmmmm. Got my attention but not enough to want to subscribe to another service. I was all fired up about watching a new Star Trek until I found out I have to subscribe to a service just to watch it, no thanks.
That’s funny considering it was announced as on an exclusive paid app on Day 1. Me thinks you doth protest too much.
Star Trek Full Movies ==>> https://t.co/ul5rmAG5rG
Just watched it. It was TERRIBLE. Worse than bad writing, bad acting, bad cast, bad sets and bad ideas, it was boring and that’s the unforgivable sin of a series in our ADAD culture. If you thought Enterprise was a disappointment, wait till you get a load of this stinker. Wrap this one in toilet paper and flush it!
S. below OBVIOUSLY works for CBS! he/she clearly watched a different show entirely or just cashed a check. Hopefully they will try again in a few years, but I fear these folks just killed trek! Enterprise was 10 times better
Are you kidding. What a stupid way to begin a series, an incomplete and lame battle scene, with a Star-Fleet Officer commiting mutiny.
And CBS wants to charge for this???
Not bad. Pretty good? But Martin-Green should be locked up for what she pulled at the end. Seriously. That said I won’t be paying for another service.
Watched it… thought it was a mess. Would have been better off as a generic sci-fi show. What I was was not Star Trek.
The show is unwatchable. All of the scenes are shot at a tilt, out of focus or with light flares and blurs. Very murky distracting and annoying. The tech is somehow better than the original series that it supposedly predates, the klingons look unlike any of the versions before AND in the previous series there was no klingon war. This is hard to watch visually, not trek and BORING. PASS.
You forgot the main reason not to care about this one: U.S. viewers have to pay extra while other countries get to see it as part of their Netflix membership. No way I’m paying. Hope it goes down in flames as a marketing disaster.
It better not and if you want it to, you’re not a real fan. This is clearly gonna separate the Trek fans from the pretenders.
there’s a difference between fans and suckers
I hated DS9, especially its characters. But I’ve seen every episode of all the other series as well as the movies.
The Abrams-ization of “Star Trek” continues. The canted camera angles, the lens flares, the crews tearing at each other constantly. The useless “film score.” Wow, no wonder why they wouldn’t let critics see this thing before it aired!
Uh how’d Variety review 3 episodes if they didn’t see it before it aired? Remember how Gene Roddenberry wouldn’t allow conflict in the beginnings of TNG and all the problems it caused? They had to push him back a bit to get drama happening. The crew on Discovery isn’t tearing at each other. They’ve always had disagreement. Worf and Riker, McCoy and Spock. Did you miss those? I’m on the fence about the score, but the credit sequence looked impressive. I just wanted sweeping stars but you don’t get that if they’re not able to go searching for new life and new civilizations. They’re trying to deal with the threat of the Klingons. It makes artistic sense.
AWFUL.
Absolutely impossible. So many major plot points that continue the worst Star Trek points. Then to top it all off, we end the show with a full-out, combat-situation MUTINY. You expect me to buy that any officer is not going to be *permanently* cashiered???
Very disappointing!
Sure won’t be paying for it.
Definitely not a Star Trek I will be watching. Loved Voyager, Star Trek TNG and DS9. NOT impressed with this one and certainly not paying for.
This will not last past the 4 0r 5th episode.
Totally boring and a dumb story line. I hate it when they go back to before the original series. That is me done watching it. They would have had better luck taking on the borg. Would have made for abetter story
After seeing the whole Star Trek series,The new series is not very good.
So glad I didn’t like it, won’t feel like I’m missing anything when I don’t buy all access just for this
So disappointing!
On the contrary. Love it. Trying to get CBS All Access started as we speak. The visuals are nothing short of stunning. I’m gonna be on edge til I get ep 2 up and running. I can’t wait til they have more time to flesh out the characters even though I’m already intrigued. Pilots are always hard places to really get that done because you’ve got a ton to fit in and there’s some slack you always end up cutting these shows, esp when there’s a bunch of action to set up. I picked up on the Vulcan influences from Burnham right away though. Martin-Green really nailed that because I got it from her delivery and physicality before any exposition about it even popped up. I’m really impressed, I have to say.
Must be working for CBS or getting all access for free for good review. Show sucked big time and I am a big
you are either delusional or a CBS employee