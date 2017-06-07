TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Dips in Week 2, Still Easily Tops Time Slot

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
WORLD OF DANCE -- "World of
Justin Lubin/NBC

World of Dance” saw a drop off in the overnight ratings in its second week, but the freshman NBC competition series still outpaced its nearest competition in the time slot by a factor of four in the key demo.

Airing at 10 p.m., “World of Dance” drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. While that is down in both measures from the premiere last week (2.4, 9.7 million), it easily topped a new episode of “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.8 million) on CBS and repeats of “American Housewife” and “Fresh Off the Boat” on ABC.

Related

World of Dance NBC Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s NBC Series ‘World of Dance’ Marks Game-Changing Moment for Dance Industry

Earlier on NBC, a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” (2.6, 12.2 million) was even with its season premiere last week.

ABC aired mostly repeats, except for a new episode of “Downward Dog” (0.7, 3.6 million) at 8 p.m.

CBS also aired repeats, save for the new episode of “48 Hours: NCIS” at 10 p.m..

Fox aired only repeats.

On the CW, a new episode of “iZombie” (0.4, 1.2 million) was up significantly in both measures compared to last week.

NBC won the night with a 2.4 and 10.9 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.6, but CBS was second in viewers with 5.8 million. ABC was third in viewers with 2.4 million. Fox finished fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.6 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad