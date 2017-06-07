TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Dips in Week 2, Still Easily Tops Time Slot

“World of Dance” saw a drop off in the overnight ratings in its second week, but the freshman NBC competition series still outpaced its nearest competition in the time slot by a factor of four in the key demo.

Airing at 10 p.m., “World of Dance” drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. While that is down in both measures from the premiere last week (2.4, 9.7 million), it easily topped a new episode of “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.8 million) on CBS and repeats of “American Housewife” and “Fresh Off the Boat” on ABC.

Earlier on NBC, a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” (2.6, 12.2 million) was even with its season premiere last week.

ABC aired mostly repeats, except for a new episode of “Downward Dog” (0.7, 3.6 million) at 8 p.m.

CBS also aired repeats, save for the new episode of “48 Hours: NCIS” at 10 p.m..

Fox aired only repeats.

On the CW, a new episode of “iZombie” (0.4, 1.2 million) was up significantly in both measures compared to last week.

NBC won the night with a 2.4 and 10.9 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.6, but CBS was second in viewers with 5.8 million. ABC was third in viewers with 2.4 million. Fox finished fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.6 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.