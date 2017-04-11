“The Voice” and “Dancing with the Stars” can both claim a number one spot in the Monday night ratings, according to Nielsen data.

“The Voice” was the top-rated show in adults 18-49 for the night, drawing in a 2.1 rating and 9.8 million viewers for NBC. On ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” clocked in with a 1.6 rating but 10.1 million viewers, making it the number one show of the night in total viewers. Both shows aired for two hours beginning at 8 p.m.

Other than “The Voice,” NBC only aired one other original program, which was a new episode of “Taken” (0.8, 4.4 million).

For ABC, a new episode of “Quantico” (0.6, 2.9 million) aired at 10 p.m.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.0, 6.1 million) and “Man with a Plan” (1.0, 5.4 million), “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.1 million), and “2 Broke Girls” (1.0, 4.7 million) were all steady with their last original episodes. “Scorpion” (1.0, 6.3 million) closed out at 10 p.m. with a series low.

“24: Legacy” (0.8, 3.2 million) was steady for Fox, as was “APB” (0.6, 2.9 million).

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 8 million viewers. ABC finished second with a 1.2 and 7.7 million. CBS came in third with a 1.0 and 5.6 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.7 and 3 million. The CW closed out with a 0.2 and 884,000 viewers.