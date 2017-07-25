TV Ratings: ‘Midnight, Texas,’ ‘Somewhere Between’ Both Open Soft

The series debuts of “Midnight, Texas” and “Somwhere Between” Monday night both failed to make a significant impact in the overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The supernatural drama opened to a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers, airing at 10 p.m. That was good enough to beat the series debut of “Somewhere Between” (0.6, 3.1 million) on ABC, which also opened to lackluster numbers in the key measures. However, both shows were bested in total viewers by re-runs of “Mom” and “Kevin Can Wait” earlier in the night.

Earlier on ABC, “The Bachelorette” (1.6, 6.3 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

Earlier on NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.4, 5.7 million) held steady.

CBS aired only repeats.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.8 million) was even, as was “Superhuman” (0.5, 1.8 million).

The CW aired only repeats except for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 1 million) at 9, which was up in the key demo.

ABC and NBC tied for first in the demo for the night with a 1.3 each. ABC was first in total viewers with 5.2 million. NBC was second with 5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in total viewers with 2.3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in total viewers with 3.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.