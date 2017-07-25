TV Ratings: ‘Midnight, Texas,’ ‘Somewhere Between’ Both Open Soft

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
TV Ratings: 'Midnight, Texas,' 'Somewhere Between'
Courtesy of NBC

The series debuts of “Midnight, Texas” and “Somwhere Between” Monday night both failed to make a significant impact in the overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The supernatural drama opened to a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers, airing at 10 p.m. That was good enough to beat the series debut of “Somewhere Between” (0.6, 3.1 million) on ABC, which also opened to lackluster numbers in the key measures. However, both shows were bested in total viewers by re-runs of “Mom” and “Kevin Can Wait” earlier in the night.

Earlier on ABC, “The Bachelorette” (1.6, 6.3 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

Earlier on NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.4, 5.7 million) held steady.

CBS aired only repeats.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.8 million) was even, as was “Superhuman” (0.5, 1.8 million).

The CW aired only repeats except for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 1 million) at 9, which was up in the key demo.

ABC and NBC tied for first in the demo for the night with a 1.3 each. ABC was first in total viewers with 5.2 million. NBC was second with 5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in total viewers with 2.3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in total viewers with 3.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad