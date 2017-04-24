NBC was the number one network in the key adults 18-49 demographic thanks to top-rated show of the night “Little Big Shots.”

According to overnight Nielsen data, “Little Big Shots” drew a 1.2 rating and 8.2 million viewers. That was enough to elevate NBC to the top spot in the demo on Sunday night, though the network finished second in total viewers to CBS.

A repeat of “Little Big Shots” led into the new episode at 8 p.m. “Chicago Justice” (1.0, 5.6 million) followed at 9 p.m. “Shades of Blue” (0.7, 4.1 million) closed out the night steady from last week.

On CBS, “60 Minutes” (0.8, 9.6 million) was up in total viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (1.0, 9.4 million) was even, while “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 7.8 million) and “Elementary” (0.5, 4.6 million) both dipped slightly in the demo.

For ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.0, 4.8 million) was up significantly in the key demo compared to its last original episode. “Once Upon a Time” (0.8, 2.7 million) was even, while “Match Game” (0.7, 3.2 million) was up significantly in both measures. “American Crime” (0.3, 1.8 million) was down in the demo.

Fox aired back-to-back new episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” at 7:30 p.m. (0.7, 1.6 million) and 8 p.m. (0.9, 1.9 million), followed by “Making History” (0.6, 1.3 million). “Last Man on Earth” (0.7, 1.7 million) was even at 9:30 p.m.

NBC won the demo with a 0.9 overall and was second in total viewers with 5.5 million. CBS, ABC and Fox all tied for second in the demo with a 0.7. CBS was first in viewers with 7.8 million. ABC was third with 3.1 million. Fox finished fourth with 1.6 million.