‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Draws Record 16.5 Million Viewers

The “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale set another ratings high with 16.5 million viewers on Sunday night, according to Nielsen data.

That number includes people who watched the episode as it aired and night-of streams. The linear ratings alone put the series at 12.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in series and HBO history. The 12.1 million number also represents an approximate 40% increase over the Season 6 finale, which drew 8.9 million viewers in 2016.

This is the latest in a series of ratings records set by the penultimate season of the HBO fantasy series. In Live+Same Day ratings, the series is up over 20% in both total viewers and the key adults 18-49 demographic. The season premiere set the pace with an incredible 4.7 rating in the key demo and 10.1 million viewers in linear viewing alone, with 16.1 million total viewers when streaming numbers were added. Episode 5 pushed the mark even higher, drawing a 5.0 rating and 10.7 million viewers.

Across multiple platforms and in delayed viewing, the numbers get even more astronomical. Without even factoring in the finale, this season is averaging 30.6 million viewers per episode. That represents a 34% increase compared to the same measure last season. “Game of Thrones” Season 6 ultimately averaged a gross audience of 25.7 million viewers per episode across platforms and in delayed viewing. The series is also a rarity in today’s television landscape, in that its viewership has increased with each season. Season 1, for example, averaged a 1.1 rating and 2.5 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day, meaning the series has quadrupled its ratings since it began.

