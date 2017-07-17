TV Ratings: ‘Candy Crush’ Plummets in Week 2, Megyn Kelly Drops to Total Viewers Low

CBS’ “Candy Crush” game show saw large declines in both the key demo and total viewers in its second week, while “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” hit a new low in total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Candy Crush” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers this week, down nearly 30% in both key measures compared to the premiere last week (1.1, 4.1 million). It is worth pointing out that “Game of Thrones” returned for its seventh season on HBO in the same timeslot.

Earlier in the night at 7 p.m. on NBC, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” drew a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million viewers, the newsmagazine’s lowest total viewer number since it debuted at the beginning of June. Kelly also matched a series low in the key demo.

For CBS, a new episode of “Big Brother” (1.8, 6 million) was even with last week’s Sunday airing. “Candy Crush” aired at 9 p.m., followed by a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

NBC aired only repeats with the exception of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.1, 6.1 million) took a hit in both key measures at 8, while “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.8, 4.4 million) was down in the demo at 9. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) was also down in the demo at 10.

Fox aired repeats with the exception of “American Grit” (0.4, 990,000) at 9, which was even with last week.