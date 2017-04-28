TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Hits Series Low in Key Demo

“The Big Bang Theory” posted a new series low in the key adults 18-49 demographic on Thursday night, yet it remained easily the highest-rated show of the night in both the demo and total viewers.

The latest Season 10 episode of the megahit sitcom averaged a 2.4 rating and 12.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That is down from the previous series low in the demo of a 2.5. That number could very well adjust up later today once the final figures come in, however.

A new episode of “The Great Indoors” (1.2, 6.5 million) aired after “Big Bang,” followed by “Mom” (1.3, 7.1 million) and “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 5.5 million). “The Amazing Race” (0.7, 3.9 million) closed out down slightly in the demo.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.7, 6.9 million) returned from a two-week hiatus even with its last outing. “Scandal” (1.4, 5.3 million) stayed steady as well, while “The Catch” (0.7, 3.1 million) rose in the demo.

NBC aired a repeat of “Superstore” at 8 p.m. before a new episode at 8:30 p.m. (0.8, 2.7 million). “Chicago Med” (1.0, 5.8 million) followed at 9 p.m. “The Blacklist” (0.8, 4.8 million) closed out at 10 p.m.

On Fox, “MasterChef Junior” (0.7, 2.6 million) dipped to a new low in the demo, as did freshman competition series “Kicking & Screaming” (0.5, 1.6 million).

“Supernatural” (0.5, 1.4 million) and “Riverdale” (0.3, 850,000) held even on The CW.

ABC edged out CBS for a win in the demo with a 1.3, though CBS finished first in viewers with 6.5 million to ABC’s second place of 5.1 million. NBC came in third outright with a 0.8 rating and 4.4 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million.