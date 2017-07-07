TV Ratings: ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ Suffers Drop in Week 2

ABC’s revival of “Battle of the Network” stars took a hit in both key ratings measures on Thursday night, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 9 p.m., the competition series averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million total viewers. That is down from its premiere last week, when the show drew a 1.0 and 4.1 million viewers, for a decline of approximately 20% in the key demo and close to 30% in total viewers.

Earlier on ABC, “Boy Band” (0.6, 2.8 million) ticked up in the key demo from last week. “The Gong Show” (0.7, 3 million) was down in both measures in its third week.

On NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” (0.8, 4 million) was down slightly in the key demo, as was “The Wall” (0.9, 4.5 million). “The Night Shift” (0.7, 4.2 million) was even.

For CBS, “Big Brother” (1.9, 6 million) rose in both measures and was the top-rated show of the night. “Zoo” (0.6, 2.9 million) was up in the demo from its premiere last week.

Fox and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.2 rating and 5 million total viewers. NBC was second with a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers. ABC was third with a 0.7 and 3 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million.