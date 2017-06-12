TV Ratings: Tony Awards Tumble Without ‘Hamilton’

The 2017 Tony Awards were down significantly from last year according to Nielsen overnight data, which is not surprising given the fact that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” was the main attraction in 2016.

This year’s ceremony drew a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers, airing on CBS from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. That is compared to a 1.6 and 8.7 million viewers in 2016, which represents a drop of approximately 44% in the demo and 31% in total viewers.

On NBC, the second installment of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” (0.9, 4.3 million) ticked up in the demo, but was down in total viewers from the premiere episode last week, which drew a 0.8 and 6.2 million viewers. NBC also aired Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, which is currently averaging a 2.1 and 6.5 million viewers. However, due to the nature of live sports that number will likely adjust up later today. In addition, Kelly aired before the Stanley Cup game in the Eastern U.S. and after the game in the West, meaning the ratings are also subject to adjustment later today.

On ABC, the season premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.5, 6.9 million) ticked down in both measures compared to last season’s premiere. The series premiere of “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” at 9 drew a 1.4 and 6.1 million viewers. At 10, the season premiere of “The $100,000 Pyramid” (1.2, 5.6 million) was also down compared to last season’s premiere.

Fox aired a new episode of “Bob’s Burgers” at 8:30 (0.7, 1.5 million). The season premiere of “American Grit” at 9 (0.4, 1.1 million) was down by over 50% in both measures compared to last season’s premiere.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.8 but finished second in total viewers with 5.9 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.2 but third in viewers with 5.6 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.9 but first in viewers with 6.4 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.5 and 1.1 million viewers.