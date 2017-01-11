Michael B. Feeney, an independent writer, editor and producer, died in Santa Monica on Jan. 5 from complications due to cancer. He was 63.

In the early 1980s, Feeney served as a producer and writer for San Francisco’s Videowest, where he produced the series “Take-Off” for the USA Network, music news and lifestyle programming. He co-founded Video Caroline with his future wife, producer/post-production executive Juanita Diana Feeney. The firm produced music videos for numerous Bay Area bands including the Jefferson Starship, The Greg Kihn Band and The Call with Michael Been.

He later moved to Los Angeles and worked as freelance editor at New World Pictures, Hammer Creative and Live Entertainment. He also wrote numerous scripts for film and television.

He is survived by his wife Juanita Diana Feeney; sisters Kathie Teter, Sheila Bannan, Teresa Dugan, Patricia Gallagher and brothers Tom Feeney and John Feeney.

Donations may be made to the Amanda Foundation, a Los Angeles animal rescue group.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Marina del Rey.