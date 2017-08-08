‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Recap: Rachel Lindsay Makes Her Final Decision

Dear reader, you are in for a wild ride.

Tonight’s grande finale of “The Bachelorette” has come to an end, and I am here to tell you what happened. No, your ears did not deceive you. This was truly a “three-hour finale event,” as Chris Harrison informed us several times within the first few minutes as if to insinuate, Turn back now, ye faint of heart. Those brave enough to continue on the 180-minute journey to discover who Rachel Lindsay chose — Peter, Bryan, or Eric — first had to overcome one last obstacle … learning that “The Bachelor” Season 18’s star, Juan Pablo (Mr. “I loved f—ing you” himself), has traveled to the depths of the ocean, and scraped off some deep-sea sludge that has committed to tolerating his presence for life. That’s right … he’s married! “Juan Pablo reached out to us and asked us to spread the word,” Harrison said. Bet he did.

From there, we spend the first 49 minutes of the episode with Peter and Bryan, which is how we are almost definitely sure that Eric will be the first of the three to go. The conclusion to Rachel’s sometimes invigorating and other times infuriating season of the show is split between two locations — Spain, and a studio where she sits across from Harrison, live, to debrief her emotions as footage airs.

On the show, between Bryan and Peter, Rachel has to make a decision between one man who she seems to adore, but who is not ready to commit (Peter), and another who is overly eager to devote himself eternally to her, but wait, that’s a little freaky (Bryan). To the internet, Rachel is choosing between a creature sent down from the heavens to earth, to bless us with his touch of grey and endearing gap teeth (Peter), and a repulsive, plastic surgery obsessive, ancient ogre (Bryan). Seriously, this seems as good a time as any to tell you that she eliminated Eric first.

Rachel spends the first hour of programming bedding both Peter and Bryan. Maybe the real estate is absurdly expensive, but we get a peek inside each of their fantasy suites, and they seem pretty standard. I suppose we are each entitled to our own definition of “fantasy.”

More to come …