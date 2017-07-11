‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Gets Caught in an Avalanche of Emotion

Going into tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” six men remain — Peter, Bryan, Dean, Eric, a man who met Rachel in a penguin costume, and a man who has less personality than his French-speaking doll. We can just skip to next week, right? Four of these men have dominated screen time this season. Of the other two, one is balding, and the other looks like your second cousin from Jersey who never “fulfilled his potential.” We know how this is going to end … right? … right??!

Or maybe (just maybe) this is the highest-stakes episode of the “The Bachelorette” this season. Hang with me. If either Adam or Matt (yes, those are their names) were to make it to next week, it would be completely shocking. How upset would you be if you were Adam or Matt, sitting at home, watching this entire season (you know they watch it) … six, two-hour episodes … seeing yourself get virtually zero screen time, being forced to reckon with the entire internet making fun of how no one even knows your first name, all the while knowing that Rachel literally met your family on national television because you were considering engagement? OK, I promise that’s the last time I will ever ask you to enter the mind of a “Bachelorette” contestant. Moving on.

Rachel enters — she’s “dressed like an angel,” according to Adam, by which he means she’s wearing white — and begins the episode by telling the men that there will be no rose ceremony. Instead, she will go on three one-on-one dates, and one group date. The roses will be handed out (or not) on those dates. And so we begin … with Bryan! (The other men sigh too.)

Rachel and Bryan hop in a Bentley and drive to a watch store. When in Geneva! There, Rachel (ABC) buys Bryan a watch and he pretends that it is the most romantic gesture possible. “This is a forever gift,” Bryan says before turning and winking at the camera as the watch brand logo flashed across the screen. At this point, you should be thankful to be reading this as opposed to watching it on TV because you’re basically just missing a lot of gross, wet, kissing noises. Bryan gets a rose.

Dean gets the next one-on-one, and Rachel takes him to church. “Do you speak French?” Rachel asks Dean. He doesn’t.

