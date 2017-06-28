‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Breaks Out the Axe in Scandinavia

“I’m so annoyed by this,” Rachel says in the first twenty minutes of Tuesday’s episode of “The Bachelorette.” To what was she referring? Who cares! It’s a perfect way of describing the opening sequence, which wrapped up Rachel’s two-on-one date with Kenny and Lee in the Norwegian wilderness.

Rachel says that her choice between Kenny and Lee is based on trust. “Lee after hearing what I heard today, I don’t trust you,” she says. “And because of that, I’m going to send you home.” Oh! That was easy! At long last. Kenny and Rachel are about to board a helicopter to freedom, and leave Lee alone with only his fur-upholstered chair to keep him company. But, then, Kenny leaves Rachel to go have some last words with his former competition. It’s a bad move for Kenny who could have proved that he was done with the drama and ready to move on with Rachel, but that doesn’t happen. Don’t worry (Sorry, were you worried? Don’t be.) because there’s redemption for Kenny later. But, for now, he gets to stay and we move to the rose ceremony.

Monday night’s episode teased that Rachel was not feeling Josiah’s nonsense, so it’s not a huge surprise that he is sent home. But Anthony! Oh, Anthony. Pour one out for Anthony. He meets a harsh fate, indeed. If you don’t remember which one Anthony is, I can’t blame you, but he’s the one who went on a super normal date riding horses down Rodeo Drive.

The final nine travel with Rachel to Copenhagen, Denmark where Eric gets the first one-on-one date. It is difficult to understate how excited Eric is when he meets Rachel. He screams. He rambles. He dances. It’s all very adorable. He’s also never been in love before. Rachel seems to think that maybe she could be his first, and grants him a rose.

more to come …