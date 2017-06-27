‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Takes a Leap of Love in Norway

Rachel Lindsay
It’s episode five of “The Bachelorette” Season 13 and Rachel Lindsay finally gets rid of the professional “tickle monster.” He asks for one last tickle before he leaves! Oh, Rachel. Poor, poor Rachel. The pickings are truly slim!

This sentiment of — what do you call it? Ah, yes, pity — persists throughout the first of a two-night “Bachelorette” event, which kicks off with a tale of two one-on-one dates. First up is Jack Stone.

One thing to know about “The Bachelorette” is that it is a show that requires only one name for contestants. And yet, Jack Stone remains Jack Stone. Together, he and Rachel shuck and shag … shuck oysters and do the “Carolina shag” dance, that is. (Get it??)

“I feel like there’s something missing with Jack,” Rachel says a few minutes into their date. Her comment is followed by a horrifying edit that may as well have cut to the producers foaming at the mouth over a photo of the perfect storm that becomes Jack Stone’s crazy eyes, strong brow and vast forehead.

Jack Stone, like Rachel is a lawyer from Dallas, which she suggests should make them a perfect match. In reality, if it took a national television show’s casting call to match her up with someone in her own city, with essentially the same job, we have Jack-Stone-forehead-sized problems.

Rachel asks Jack Stone about his dream date in Dallas. “I’d like to take you home and lock the door,” he says. “That didn’t sound great to me,” Rachel says while blinking in morse code “SOS.” Jack Stone is sent Jack home.

 

more to come …

