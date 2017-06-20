‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Deals With a Whole Lot of Man Drama

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Bachelorette Episode 4
Courtesy of ABC

Wait, was the Bachelor franchise in the news this week or something? Considering the amount of attention that “Bachelor in Paradise” has gotten since the last episode of “The Bachelorette” aired, one might expect the show to somehow address the situation. Maybe some sort of statement? An acknowledgement that there are still unanswered questions? Another option: silence. If you didn’t know about the lawyering up going on behind the scenes of the Bachelor world, you would not have learned anything about it from tonight’s business-as-usual episode of “The Bachelorette.” At least for this viewer, the franchise is admittedly a different one to watch — and a tougher one to laugh at with ironic distance — given what we do and don’t know about why “Bachelor in Paradise” shut down production.

Related

Bachelor in Paradise

In Wake of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal, Top Producer Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Reality of TV Dating Shows

That said, Rachel is a gift, and it’s a shame that events outside of her season would cloud or detract from her experience. Also, watching a grown man start to spell the word “facade” with the letters “p-h-y …” nearly had me on the ground laughing. More about the spelling bee date later. But with that preamble in mind, let’s start, like the episode does, with Lee.

As the episode opens, Lee and Kenny are fighting. Lee has had his own negative press for a number of racist, sexist and homophobic tweets, allegedly sent by the contestant. But even if you just watch the show, and know nothing else, it seems impossible to be Team Lee. It’s just an unacceptable position to take. Dean spells it out: “Lee’s kind of a … b—?” he says.

More to come …

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad