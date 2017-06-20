‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Deals With a Whole Lot of Man Drama

Wait, was the Bachelor franchise in the news this week or something? Considering the amount of attention that “Bachelor in Paradise” has gotten since the last episode of “The Bachelorette” aired, one might expect the show to somehow address the situation. Maybe some sort of statement? An acknowledgement that there are still unanswered questions? Another option: silence. If you didn’t know about the lawyering up going on behind the scenes of the Bachelor world, you would not have learned anything about it from tonight’s business-as-usual episode of “The Bachelorette.” At least for this viewer, the franchise is admittedly a different one to watch — and a tougher one to laugh at with ironic distance — given what we do and don’t know about why “Bachelor in Paradise” shut down production.

That said, Rachel is a gift, and it’s a shame that events outside of her season would cloud or detract from her experience. Also, watching a grown man start to spell the word “facade” with the letters “p-h-y …” nearly had me on the ground laughing. More about the spelling bee date later. But with that preamble in mind, let’s start, like the episode does, with Lee.

As the episode opens, Lee and Kenny are fighting. Lee has had his own negative press for a number of racist, sexist and homophobic tweets, allegedly sent by the contestant. But even if you just watch the show, and know nothing else, it seems impossible to be Team Lee. It’s just an unacceptable position to take. Dean spells it out: “Lee’s kind of a … b—?” he says.

