‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Tells One Man to ‘Get the F— Out’

There was a moment on last season of “The Bachelor” when Rachel Lindsay told Nick Viall “I love sports, but I don’t play games.” On tonight’s “Bachelorette,” Rachel made good on that promise. She committed to that promise so hard that at one point she caused me to physically scream and start clapping. I applauded for so long that I probably missed something important. So apologies if there are some gaps in the timeline, but it’s worth it just knowing that Rachel has changed the game … uhh … journey to find love? … for the better.

But that’s not to say that every moment of this episode was a blast. It happened on last season of “The Bachelor” with Corinne and Taylor, and it’s happening again on this season — “The Bachelorette” has found a way to take the one of the most frustrating people on the planet, and pit them against someone impossible to root for. This time Mr. Frustrating is named Lucas, a.k.a. Whaboom, and Mr. Impossible is called Blake. It all goes down during the first of three dates, so let’s get to it.

“I’m looking for husband material.”

For the first of two group dates this week, Rachel calls on Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for help. Seriously! Not some D-list band that no one’s heard of — there are actual famous people on this season of “The Bachelorette.”

“We came on because we love Rachel,” Mila Kunis says, and proceeds to ask the men, by a show of hands, who has health insurance. “Every guy here has a job?” she asks, sounding surprised. It is, after all, “The Bachelorette.”

As the segment goes on, Rachel isn’t particularly convincing that she’s excited by her company, or even … know who they are. But together the three stage a baby-themed relay race to find someone who’s “husband material.” A few stray observations regarding the race: They blur the baby doll poop … Why?; at one point the camera shot bizarrely switches to a POV angle from the head of a vacuum cleaner; the baby doll’s skin color matched that of the potential father. The whole thing is just sensory overload.

Anyway, ugh, Whaboom wins. “I’m husband material,” he shouts as he spikes his baby doll into the ground. He then tries to get Ashton Kutcher to say “Whaboom.” Ashton Kutcher does not humor his nonsense for one second, and earned 105 integrity points, or one for every one he lost hosting an episode of “Punk’d.”

After the date, everyone heads to a warehouse filled with “retro stuff,” where they spend the next few minutes of the episode trying to woo a grown woman while surrounded by lava lamps and lawn chairs. That’s where the embers of Whaboom and Blake’s feud are fanned. “I know Lucas from a previous encounter,” Blake says ambiguously. Later, when he gets time alone with Rachel, he is more specific: “I live with his ex-girlfriend. She’s my roommate.” Wait, what??! Which is pretty much Rachel’s reaction as well, and it’s difficult to believe that she heard whatever he said next to try to bash Whaboom because Blake is unfortunately not a very engaging speaker.

Oh! And Dean gets the group date rose. He mumbles like Nick Viall. They kiss. (Rachel and Dean, not Dean and Nick, although …)

“Welcome to Barkfest.”

Rachel chooses Peter for her first one-on-one date, and tries to tease the date like they’ll be joined by a third person.

“It’s her dog,” I shout into the void. It’s her dog.

More to come …