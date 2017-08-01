‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: The Best Moments From the ‘Men Tell All’ Episode

Remember all your least favorite parts from this season of “The Bachelorette”? If you watched Monday night’s “Men Tell All” episode, you got to relive them all, and more! Remember Whaboom? Yep, he “whabooms” all over the place. DeMario? Still throwing his ex under the bus, then putting the bus into reverse just in case he missed a spot. Kenny and Lee? Oh my, there is … so much Kenny and Lee.

Chris Harrison kicks of the episode by saying that this season was so intense that they had to hire extra security — “I even spent a few extra days in the gym,” he said. Give that writer a raise!

He then introduces a montage of the most “memorable men tell all moments.” Like the time they played up the relationship between two straight men to gaybait the audience and then use it as a punch line, or when they engaged in the a totally sweet and archaic tradition that is finding out the sex of the baby, live on the air. But, come on! That was then and this is now, and all your faves are here — like Adam (that guy who made it really far and no one knew his name), Jack Stone (the guy who turned into a creepy meme), and Dean (who gets the loudest applause by far).

There’s a lot to get to, so no more holding back. Here are the most important moments from the episode.

1. Adam, fire your writers

It’s always fun to see which dudes come prepared. Historically, it’s been the guys who didn’t get a ton of screen time and see the “Men Tell All” episode as a shot at redemption. This time, it was Adam, who jumped in pretty early on to deliver this clunker: “There was so much Whaboom, and it should have been Wha-bye.”

2. DeMario’s defense

Early on this season, Rachel booted DeMario after a woman showed up and claimed to still be in a relationship with the contestant. Speaking of prepared, DeMario had a few good lines at the ready. “By your guys logic, I was dating Beyonce,” he said on Monday. “I have text messages with everyone.” Chris Harrison calls DeMario out for changing his story.

“Bill Clinton has sex with Monica, but …” DeMario said, and then I lost the last part because it was bleeped out, but you get the idea.

3. Kenny and Lee: Part 1

“If ya’ll were sick of seeing Lee, I was sick of living it,” Kenny said about the contestant whose racist, sexist social media activity caused a great big stir, and so it began. The first part of Kenny and Lee’s having to address their feud, was a little disorganized, but here are the key takeaways: Dean said Kenny “might have been the most well-liked guy in the house” and no one liked Lee; Kenny said Lee’s actions “didn’t feel like racism,” but like the contestant felt “out of his league”; and Lee made some sort of apology to Kenny.

4. Kenny and Lee: Part 2

Next, Kenny sat next to Chris Harrison, and in front of the other men. Kenny’s daughter Mackenzie made a surprise appearance. “I didn’t like the fact that he was leaving me for too long,” she said. So sweet … I think? Chris Harrison sends them to Disneyland because there’s nothing quite as magical as synergy.

5. Kenny and Lee: Part 3

Finally, Lee took the hot seat. Wooooboy, this was a toughie. Lee seemed pretty well-rehearsed to present his apology in a way that attempted to absolve himself of his repulsive tweets and actions, without admitting or apologizing for being racist or misogynistic.

More to come …