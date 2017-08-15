‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: The Events That Led Up to Production Shutting Down

I may not know you, but allow me to speculate. Maybe the “Bachelor in Paradise” controversy earlier this summer enraged you. Or maybe you closed your eyes and covered your ears and hoped it would go away. Maybe you felt a little queasy about the lack of information that was made public, the lawyering up, the accusations and speculation. Maybe you felt uncomfortable about the way the whole mess was not addressed on “The Bachelorette” and only used to tease and emotionally manipulate people into watching the premiere. Maybe you felt guilty about watching. Well, if the lead-up to this season of “Bachelor in Paradise” made you feel anything at all, you probably have a lot to say after the first episode, which did essentially nothing to address the situation that caused production to shut down. Ah, yes, a full two hours was spent on the events leading up to the event.

But, of course, we saw it coming. The first two episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise” are spread across consecutive nights — Monday and Tuesday. They can’t just give it all away, you know? They’ve dragged it out this far, after all.

If, at this point, you’re in need of a catch up at this point, here’s what you should know: “Bachelor in Paradise” production was suspended in early June over “allegations of misconduct,” which, upon the completion of an internal investigation, were found to be invalid, and production resumed. In the meantime, speculation regarding what happened had gone absolutely nutso, and some of the key details about the event in question have still not been made public.

Anyway, the episode starts with a speech, courtesy of Chris Harrison, explaining that the show will address what happened. He taped the footage — which is interspersed throughout the episode for maximum hype — just before production resumed. He explains that two and a half days of filming took place before production temporarily stopped, and that is what will air during the premiere. Cut to an especially absurd credit sequence (quick aside … was Danielle M.’s CPR on the beach supposed to be a reference to her dead fiance???) and then the introductions begin.

We’ll get to the coupling up and dates in a bit, but first, the DeMario and Corinne stuff. When production starts, DeMario is pushing a redemption arc after he was confronted on “The Bachelorette” by a woman who claimed to be his girlfriend, and he was promptly sent packing. He stars “Paradise” by trying to win over Raven, who is especially skeptical. “If you just owned it, I and everyone would respect you more,” she says. DeMario tells the camera that he won over Raven “in a minute or so.” Cut to Raven: “I would say DeMario is full of sh—.”

Then, Corinne. The show is very unsubtle in its decision to include in her introduction, this exchange: “Do you have a boyfriend?” Chris Harrison asks. “I don’t,” she says. “So you’re single,” he responds. This, as rumors and reports to the contrary spread during the time that production was shut down.

